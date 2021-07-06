100 Years Ago
July 6, 1921
Nevin Keeney, an employee of the Frederick Motor Company, was injured yesterday morning when the gas tank of a Ford automobile he was assisting to repair exploded. He was taken to the City Hospital suffering from a severe scalp laceration and injuries about the abdomen. Late last night, he was reported to be doing very well. It is thought that he is not seriously hurt.
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night, it was decided to improve the park in front of the City Hospital for the use of the public, and City Engineer Emory C. Crum was asked to prepare plans for the improvements as soon as possible and submit them to the board. The aldermen will maintain the park after it has been improved and equipped.
Chester Delphey, motorcycle racer of this city, with Oscar Lidle as his companion, came out first in the five-mile side-car race for the Middle-Atlantic championship at Prospect Park, Baltimore, Monday. Delphey, riding the only Harley-Davidson in the event, was an easy winner, leading the field from the start. The time was seven minutes.
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1971
Royal Sherbet of Largo, Fla., and his 650cc BSA dirt track bike (No. 28) won the featured expert race in the Fourth of July weekend’s 49th Barbara Fritchie Classic Monday before 5,000 spectators at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
Eight Frederick County young people, members of Young Americans in Concert, witnessed the signing by President Nixon Monday of the 26th Amendment giving 18-year-olds the right to vote in all elections. The eight were among the 450 members of the group present at the East Room ceremony.
A 72-year-old Washington, D.C., woman dropped dead Friday night while eating at the Peter Pan Inn on Md. 355, at Urbana. She was rushed to the Frederick Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival by Deputy Medical Examiner for Frederick County, Dr. Robert J. Thomas. Dr. Thomas attributed the woman’s death to an apparent heart attack.
20 Years Ago
July 6, 2001
The Blue Ridge building, a Frederick landmark at 101-103 E. Patrick St., was sold Monday for $420,000. A Montgomery County resident purchased the property, according to Trout Auctioneers. About 30 people showed up for the auction Monday, and six were qualified bidders. The building, built in 1853, housed the Blue Ridge News Agency for many years and most recently has been the home of the Blue Ridge News and Spirits.
Smithsburg orchardist Henry Allenberg is still a few days from picking his first apples, but he already knows it will be another bad year. Apple exports from China have played havoc with the U.S. market by lowering the prices growers like Mr. Allenberg get for their fruit.
Frederick author Deborah Wiles, who published a children’s picture book in January, joins the elite club of authors who have a book featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Ms. Wiles’ book, “Freedom Summer,” will be highlighted during today’s show, which will feature children’s books. The book chronicles the friendship of two boys in Mississippi in 1964, the year the Civil Rights Act was passed.
