100 Years Ago
July 7, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. Benton Knodle, South Market street, yesterday picked the first ripe tomatoes of the season from their garden.
Atlantic City, July 6 — Ten persons died of influenza in America for every life the American Expeditionary Forces lost in battle in France, Clayton N. Hunsacker, of Philadelphia, declared, summing up the terrific toll of the influenza epidemic of 1918 before the leaders’ convention of the fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company of Philadelphia. He placed its cost to legal reserve companies at $100,000,000 and said it made the American people realize that they are mortal. “Never before in the history of the world was there such a thing as a universal epidemic and this in itself has brought the need of life insurance to the attention of our people.” The number of deaths in America from the influenza is placed at 500,000. In other words, about 10 persons died from influenza to each one killed in war, he said.
City officials are considering the opening and construction of a 60-foot driveway through the northwestern section, connecting the Park avenue and Seventh street. This idea was conceived last evening at a conference of four members of the board of aldermen, the city engineer, Dr. Joseph H. Apple, president of Hood College, and Dr. Charles E. Wehler, vice president of the college and property owners of the northwestern section at the site of the street. The alley runs through the M.L. Etichson property north to the Boys’ high school grounds. This alley has never been thrown open to the public and is now used as a lawn.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1970
Seventy-six candidates have filed to run for local offices subject to party primary elections in September. Local candidates have also filed for the office of Congressman for the 6th Congressional District and two have filed for Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. In Frederick County, four Republicans and seven Democrats have filed for the House of Delegates.
Richard Flickinger, Linganore Future Farmers of America, won top individual honors in the state FFA Land-judging contest held at the University of Maryland June 23. The Linganore team placed second in team competition. Richard Arrington and Mike Burall also participated in the team effort. Larry Smith, also of Linganore FFA, placed second in the Horticulture competition, and David Burrier placed fourth in the tractor-driving event.
20 Years Ago
July 7, 2000
George B. Delaplaine Jr., president, editor and publisher of The Frederick News-Post and Great Southern Printing and Mfg. Co., owner of the newspaper company, announced Thursday afternoon that the assets of the newspaper company and related businesses are being purchased by the Randall Family, LLC. Heading the Randall family operation will be George E. Randell, currently general manager of the newspaper. His mother, Frances Delaplaine Randall, is the sister of Mr. Delaplaine.
The Confederate flag flying in Mount Olivet Cemetery hasn’t stirred the controversy lawmakers from South Carolina have faced for the past several months. In fact, the local flag has many supporters. The Stars and Bars flies at the cemetery on a tract of land owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy. The flag has flown at the site on and off for more than 100 years, beside a statue of a Confederate soldier standing guard over more than 900 Confederate graves along the southern perimeter of the cemetery.
Residents of Thurmont are once again gearing up for an influx of reporters, presidential staffers and international personalities when three world leaders meet next week in Camp David. Talks among President Clinton, Israeli President Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat are scheduled to being Tuesday at the presidential retreat.
