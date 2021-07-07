100 Years Ago
July 7, 1921
The proposal advanced by Miss Katharine D. Blake, New York, before the National Educational Conference at Des Moines that Mother Hubbard and other fairy stories be banished from textbooks in the elementary and primary schools does not meet with the approval of local school authorities. “I think the teaching of fairy tails as myths is a very good thing for young children,” said Frederick County Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer yesterday. Miss Blake, who is chairman of the committee on elementary schools, also said in her report that stories about kings and generals in history be minimized and new inventions and discoveries emphasized.
Edgar P. Culler, Feagaville, has a Holstein cow that recently gave birth to twin calves. The same cow gave birth to twin calves a year ago and to another calf since, making a total of five calves within the year.
William H. Shipley, aged 72 years, a former well-known lock tender on the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, and one of the direct heirs of the vast James McCoy fortune, said to have been left by McCoy in California and amounting to many millions of dollars, died Saturday at the home of his son, near Williamsport, of cancer. Mr. Shipley, who was familiarly known as “Gabe,” was one of a number of heirs of the reputed fortune claimed to have been made by Mr. McCoy, who was a pioneer to the California gold fields in 1847. Mr. Shipley lived in the expectation of spending his remaining days in ease and luxury from his share of the estate, which is estimated at $20,000,000, but the insidious disease sapped his life.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1971
The county’s new District Court judges were sworn in Tuesday, but the first case in the new statewide lower court system was delayed until today to allow the courts clerks to organize paperwork. Both Raymond Carbaugh and Paul A. Zimmerman, who will continue as clerks in the new system, said they faced desks on Tuesday, covered with boxes of new forms and information. The new Judges, Stanley Y. Bennett and Byron Thompson, returned to spend the day discussing problems and working out kinks in the new system.
Establishment of a group home and increased foster care for adolescents are two possible answers to the growing problem of juvenile offenders, according to John Manley, juvenile probation supervisor for Frederick County. The bulk of the children in institutions from Frederick County come under the title “children in need of supervision” as opposed to juvenile delinquents, Manley said.
20 Years Ago
July 7, 2001
State Sen. Alexander Mooney’s latest campaign solicitation says he’ll need $500,000 to retain his General Assembly seat to counter the hundreds of thousands of dollars liberals will spend “destroying my good name. I realize full well that in a Senate that’s heavily dominated by the liberals, I will be a target for defeat come Election Day,” the fundraising letter reads.
Some of downtown Frederick’s historic buildings are being remodeled to provide luxury apartments on the upper floors and renovated retails space on the ground floor. Anson Smith, owner, and Barry McNeill, project manager, have completed several buildings downtown, including the former Parson’s store building on North Market Street.
