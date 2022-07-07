100 Years Ago
July 7, 1922
Camping season is on in full swing. Tents are going up on the south bank of the Monocacy from LeGore’s bridge to the Potomac. Young business men, men of more mature years, working men, school boys and others are hearing the call of nature and rushing to the banks of rivers and large streams. Tents are numerous along the south bank of the Monocacy from Ceresville bridge to Worthington Springs, below Frederick Junction. Most of the camps are empty during the day. The campers, a number of them, work during the day and camp out at night. Some of the campers are on a vacation, however, and spend their day boating and fishing near their camps.
County News and Personals: Feagaville — This vicinity was visited by a tornado last Saturday afternoon. Large trees were uprooted, and wheat shocks were blown to pieces. A large tree that stood quite near the dwelling house of Mr. John E. Hargett was broken off and blown against the house, knocking off a chimney and otherwise damaging the house. There was a heavy downpour of rain also, which caused Ballenger creek and its tributaries to overflow their banks. These streams have overflowed the meadows three times in less than a week.
Charles R. Wilson, Plane No. 4, left his store for a few minutes yesterday evening to examine the lights on an automobile and on returning to the store found that it had been robbed. This happened last night at about 8:40 o’clock. Just at about that hour, a big limousine stopped in front of Wilson’s store and its occupants, two men and a woman, entered the store and asked Wilson if he would come out and examine their lights. They thought he might have a bulb that would fit the small light at the dash board. One of the men and the woman went outside with Wilson. The other man had stayed in the store, reading a newspaper. Shortly, the man came hurrying out of the store, and all three got in the machine, hastily thanked Wilson for his pains and drove off in the direction of Frederick. Thoroughly alarmed, Wilson hurried back to the store and found the drawer of his cash register open and stripped of its content, some $24 in change.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1972
The final group of runners have arrived, and the final preparations are being made at the TJ track for tonight’s and Saturday’s Women’s Olympic Trials. With a rare weekend of fair weather forecast, a sellout crowd is expected for both nights. The events start at 5:30 p.m. although ticket sales will begin at 4 p.m. both nights at TJ. The qualifying rounds will be held tonight, with the top runners advancing to the finals Saturday.
City officials met this morning with Wyngate developer Ernest Ausherman, Prospect Shopping Center owner Jacob Holmes, state highway administration chief engineer Walter Woodford and local residents to view erosion caused by the stream in back of the Wyngate properties. Mayor E. Paul Magaha had promised after viewing the erosion scene on June 27 to contact Ausherman and Holmes “to see if we can’t get these people some relief.” At the same time, State Senator Edward Thomas had stated that the state was looking into its responsibilities in the matter.
20 Years Ago
July 7, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
