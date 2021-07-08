100 Years Ago
July 8, 1921
Forty lots on Jefferson Boulevard, Braddock Heights, were sold at public auction yesterday afternoon at prices ranging from $3.25 to $5.75 per running front foot. The lots were formerly the property of the old Braddock Heights Building and Development Company, later taken over by private individuals. It is understood that most of the purchasers intend to erect summer homes.
Mr. and Mrs. D.F. Davis, 110 South Market street, have gathered the first early sugar corn from their garden.
Mr. David Weinberg, who has been critically ill from blood poisoning caused by an infected pimple, is slightly improved.
Old Mother Goose and other nursery characters have climbed up into the “best sellers” class, according to book publishers’ representatives who opened the book fair in Chicago. The Bible, likewise, has increased in popularity, according to other book men. “During all periods of depression, there seems to be an increased demand for the Bible,” one publisher said. “Today, next to juvenile books, the Bible is our best seller.”
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1971
Jacob R. Ramsburg Sr., mayor of Frederick from 1958 to 1962 and former Republican member of the State Senate and House of Delegates where he served as Minority Leader, died Wednesday of a heart attack at his home on East Patrick Street.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted to provide all county high schools with indoor swimming pools “as fast as funding will permit” and adopted a policy to allow 12th graders to participate in activities outside the school building during the day.
In this time of emphasis on clean air and water, residents of Unionville have complained to Frederick County officials about an odor they say is interfering with their “freedom to breathe fresh, non-polluted air.” The odors are apparently coming from seeping waste behind some chicken houses along the Woodsville Road.
20 Years Ago
July 8, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.