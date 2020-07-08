100 Years Ago
July 8, 1920
The maximum service is to be obtained from the schools of Frederick county. The entire system will be operated for upwards of a period of 10 months during the next year, as required by the state school law. Yesterday the board of education decided upon a minimum of 180 school days for the 1920-21 years, which is to begin September 6 and close in June.
Harry Orme, charged with attempting to pass a check raised from $5 to $50 at the Fredericktown Savings Institution, was held in the sum of $50 bail for the action of the grand jury at a hearing yesterday before Justice J. Grahame Johnson. His father became his surety and he was released. After failing to pass the check at the Fredericktown Savings Institution, Orme, it is said, changed the check to its original amount and cashed it at another bank.
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1970
Local railroaders returned to their jobs Tuesday night after President Nixon issued an order blocking further strike action by the United Transportation Union against three major railroads. Operations in Frederick, Brunswick and Lime Kiln stations were at a standstill from the beginning of the walkout at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Damage was estimated well in excess of $30,000 after fire leveled two adjoining barns Monday night on the Harold J. Burrier farm north of Walkersville. The four-alarm blaze was reported at 9:51 p.m. Walkersville, Woodsboro, New Midway and Libertytown volunteer fire companies responded. The Junior ambulance also responded but was not needed. A preliminary State Police investigation by Tpr. Ray Milburn indicates that the fire may have been caused by spontaneous combustion from green hay stored in one of the adjoining barns. There was approximately five to eight thousand bales of hay stored in the barn as well as some farm machinery and cattle. The flames destroyed 11 to 12 heifers, it was reported Tuesday morning.
20 Years Ago
July 8, 2000
The developer is forging ahead to erect the first building in the city’s long-envisioned revitalization of the Carroll Creek corridor despite a pending court challenge that could scrap the building design. The groundbreaking Monday on the contested Carroll Creek Plaza will come a month after the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied the city’s motion to dismiss the case and two days before a court-ordered settlement conference, the first phase of the appeal process. Marc Silverman, the Gaithersburg developer, said he was certain the court would validate the design approval granted by the Frederick Historic District Commission, the decision at the heart of the controversy.
A most unusual occurrence is sweeping through Frederick. In the middle of the summer, children are reading. Not only are they reading, but they’re banging down doors and nagging their parents to be among the first to get their hands on the newest book sensation. J.K. Rowling’s latest installment in the Harry Potter book series is set for sale today in Frederick and all over the world, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”
