100 Years Ago
July 8, 1922
S.J. Gladhill, proprietor of the Hotel Buffalo and Restaurant, sold his place of business yesterday to a well-known restaurant man in Cumberland. While the preliminaries to the transfer have not as yet been made, the new purchaser is expected in this city today to arrange to take over the business. The purchaser is a Greek, well-known in business circles in Cumberland, who until recently conducted the Maryland Restaurant in that city.
In a travelog containing references to Frederick, Cecil Alter, Western editor, traveler and historian, pays a high tribute to Francis Scott Key and his national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It is entitled, “The Flag was Still There.” The old Key mansion at Georgetown, the National Capital Baltimore harbor and scenes and traditions about Frederick are artistically described.
The County Agent J.N. McGill Jr. writes: In taking up the work of county agent of Frederick county, I do so with great pride and pleasure and at the same time a keen sense of responsibility. For since this county has been so wonderfully blessed by nature in the character of its soil, topography and climate, further by its proximity to excellent markets, and last but not least by the sturdy and intelligent type of people who occupy it. It should lead the state, yes, the United States, in every phase of agriculture in which it takes park.
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1972
Lacey O’Neal’s equaling of an American record in the 100-meter hurdles and the prediction that the record will be broken today in the finals highlighted the qualifying round of the Women’s Olympic Track Trials Friday night at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. About 6,000 spectators are expected today at the second day of the Trials, Frederick Police report. Police said 4,721 people attended the Trials last night.
The collapse and death of one of Maryland’s most renowned Olympic personalities — 68-year-old Earl Reigle, a former walker — brought a sad, tragic beginning to the 1972 U.S. Women’s Olympic Trials in Frederick Friday. Mr. Reigle, past president of the Maryland Officials Association and one of the finish judges for the finals today, collapsed of an apparent heart attack, just as the marching ranks of Olympic officials were leaving the track after the opening ceremonies.
A quarter-million dollar Maryland Baptist Convention retreat center will be built atop South Mountain in Frederick County, Baptist officials in Lutherville confirmed Friday. Dr. George Silver, chairman of the State Mission Board’s Executive Committee, said the Conference-Retreat-Camping Center will be built near historic Washington Monument State Park and will have one of the most beautiful views in Western Maryland. The CRC Center, to be known as Skycroft, will be built on a 295-acre tract in Frederick County and east of the state park, within sight of Interstate 70.
20 Years Ago
July 8, 2002
English wrestler William Regal puffed his massive chest out, looked down from the ring at Harry Grove Stadium, and pronounced himself glad he isn’t from Frederick. “You people absolutely disgust me,” he growled as he prepared for his Saturday night match against Bubba Ray Dudley. “USA, USA,” the crowd responded and then chanted, “Regal sucks, Regal sucks.” That’s the way it was when World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) hit town this weekend.
The Harney community fire company where Andrew J. Waybright spent thousands of hours volunteering was the setting Sunday for a final salute. Mr. Waybright, 23, collapsed and died Wednesday following a 3-mile run with fellow recruits at the Frederick County Public Safety Training Center on Reich’s Ford Road.
Some members of the Frederick County Commissioners fear there will be a concerted effort in this fall’s election to pack the board with members sympathetic to a new, growing property rights group. Commissioner Jan Gardner has made such utterances in several public meetings. While not specifically naming the Defenders of Citizens Rights, Inc., her point is not well received by the group’s president, Walter Mills.
