100 Years Ago
July 9, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 9, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 9, 2002
Severe drought conditions coupled with Frederick’s failure to conserve water prompted Mayor Jennifer Dougherty to impose so-called Level 2 mandatory water-use restrictions today, forcing businesses to cut water consumption by 10 percent and banning a wide range of water uses. The threat of a drinking water shortage left no alternative in stricter restrictions, and even more restrictions are on the horizon, Ms. Dougherty said shortly after the restrictions were announced Monday night.
As a bagpipe wailed, hundreds of fire and rescue personnel snapped to attention while the flag-draped casket bearing a Frederick County firefighter recruit was placed aboard an engine from Harney Volunteer Fire Co. Nearly 800 people turned out Monday to pay their final respects to Andrew J. Waybright, 23, who collapsed last week near the conclusion of a 3-mile run with fellow recruits at the Frederick County Training Center.
Five- and 10-pound rocks as big as watermelons line drainage ditches along Bunker and Wedge courts, and about a dozen homeowners are asking the Frederick County Commissioners to do something. The rocks, called ‘riprap,” control erosion, but Paul O’Connor and his neighbors are afraid the stones pose a danger to children and could become a breeding ground for mice.
