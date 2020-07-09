100 Years Ago
July 9, 1920
An incipient mad dog scare prevailed in the locality of Bloomfield and Charlesville yesterday. The trouble was caused by a small terrier, belonging to John Holtz, acting in an unusual manner. Several days ago the dog began to act in a strange manner. Its antics were observed by Mr Holtz who approached the dog intending to tie it up but it ran away. Several persons in the neighborhood were notified to lookout for the dog and these armed themselves to give it a warm reception. While the dog has made no attempt to attack anyone its antics have caused considerable apprehension.
Four cherry pickers made narrow escapes from serious injury when the tree collapsed with their weight Wednesday morning. Mrs. Dellie Ausherman, Araby, was in the tree picking cherries and Mrs. Nannie Rice and her son and daughter, Charles and Martha, were on a ladder picking black hearts. The tree was an old one and the weight on the ladder too much for it to bear. The tree split in half and Mrs. Ausherman, who was on one of the limbs, fell with the tree. The ladder was resting on this same limb and Mrs. Ausherman was pinned under the ladder with three people on it.
Lieutenant Patrick Logan, army flier, who last fall “stunted” his plane over the housetops of Frederick, sending chills racing up and down the spines of the population and whose plan severed several high tension wires in northern Frederick, made his last flight on Monday at Dundalk Flying Field when he fell to his death from a great height. He was flying at a great height, “stunting,” when his engine stopped, and he fell. He was killed instantly.
20 Years Ago
July 9, 1970
Population in Frederick County has increased by more than 10,000 since 1960, according to preliminary figures from the 1970 U.S. Census. The figures show a present county population of 83,803, compared with 71,930 in 1960. Prince Georges County has mushroomed to become Maryland’s most populous, and three other counties — Allegany, Dorchester and Somerset — are smaller than they were 10 years ago.
At the regular bi-monthly Walkersville town meeting last night, chief topic of conversation was the augmented garbage collection service which went into effect on July 1. Burgess Gilmore Trout announced that Fogle’s Trash Service will continue to pick up trash and garbage on Tuesday mornings and that weeds, grass, leaves, fodder and other materials previously excluded may now be added to the list of acceptable materials.
20 Years Ago
July 9, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
