100 Years Ago
June 1, 1920
Frederick County will contribute little to the annual apple crop of Maryland. There will be no surplus, nor will apples lie about on the ground. Three successive frosts, May 16, 17 and 18, settled the apple crop as far as Frederick county is concerned. Holmes D. Baker of the Baker Orchard Company, and J. Travers Thomas, of the Mountain City Orchard Company, confessed to a Post reporter that this year’s crop would be light in the county.
The modern Moses, in point of experience, is Howard Waltz, 19-month-old son of H.E. Waltz, of near Araby. He will carry with him to manhood the sensations that certainly were Moses’ when he floated around among the bulrushes about 25 centuries ago. Saturday, Howard Waltz was fished from a stream in front of the Waltz home by a modern-day daughter of Pharaoh, his sister, Evelyn, 13 years old. Wandering away from his mother, Howard fell into the stream of two to three feet deep. When his sister found him, he was floundering with his head under water, but still kicking. She carried him to the house. His lung filled with water, he managed to smile into the face of his anxious mother, and that of the youthful doctor some hours later. Now this youngster, who was fished from out “of the bulrushes” is recovering.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1970
One of the highest awards granted to a member of the Jaycees is that of “Jaycee of the Year.” David Wigginton of the Frederick Jaycees captured that title during the Friday evening Past President’s Banquet held at the Holiday Inn. Wigginton, co-ordinator for Western Maryland in the Special Olympics, served on every project during the course of the year.
A 15-year-old Middletown boy was listed in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital Sunday night from injuries received in a collision between his bicycle and an automobile on U.S. 40-A Friday evening. State Police said the youth was riding his bike westbound on U.S. 40-A, one-half mile east of Middletown, and the bicycle was struck from behind by a 1961 sedan, also westbound.
Frederick City and County can boast and the YMCA can take the credit for having hosted and headquartered the largest, most successful of the six Great Eastern Bicycle Rally events ever held. More than 450 bike riders — ranging in age from 5 to 76 — participated in the four-day Memorial Day holiday rally sponsored here by the League of American Wheelmen.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
Permanently removing the play areas from Chapel Park to create a restive, meditative refuge is the only way to “right the long-standing wrong” of putting a playground on top of an old black cemetery, Frederick Chief of Operations Officer Rick Weldon said Wednesday. With 134 identified graves of black Frederick residents scattered throughout the park, he told the Board of Aldermen, the city can’t in good conscience retain the play areas.
An alternative Oakdale Elementary School redistricting plan was presented Wednesday night at a board of education public hearing. Parents have complained for months that the current plan, created by a citizens’ advisory committee and endorsed by School Superintendent Jack Dale, will split the Spring Ridge and Lake Linganore communities. The alternative proposes that all students who live south of Md. 144 and east of Market Street attend Oakdale Elementary, while all students north of Md. 144 with the exception of Meadow Road, remain at Spring Ridge.
