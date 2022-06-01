100 Years Ago
June 1, 1922
The new State gasoline tax law, taxing all “gas” used by vehicles on public highways 1 cent per gallon, will go into effect June 1. After that day, every wholesaler bringing gasoline into Maryland will be required to make returns to the Comptroller on all sales and make the necessary payments to the State once a month. The tax will doubtless be passed on by the wholesalers to individual dealers and by them to the ultimate consumer, so that an increase of 1 cent a gallon on gasoline can soon be expected. The funds derived from the tax will be devoted to reducing the long-standing deficit of more than $1,000,000 in the maintenance fund of the State Roads Commission, which is expected to be wiped out entirely by January 1, 1924. On that date, a tax of 2 cents per gallon, designed to replace the present system of license taxation, will go into effect.
Agricultural students at the Middletown high school produced crops and animals last year in their home project work, which showed a total of $1,203.30, according to a report sent out from the office of the state supervisor of vocational agriculture. Last year, there were 21 students taking agriculture in the school, each of whom carried on some kind of project at home, which is required in the regular course in vocational agriculture. The majority of these projects consisted in raising pigs or poultry, and the average profit of each student was $57.20.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1972
More than 30 persons attended a hearing in Winchester Hall before Liquor License Commissioner A. Irvin Renn this morning to express their views on a request for a beverage license at the Braddock Heights Ski-Way. Owners of the ski-way said they would like the license for use in a “home-style restaurant” and have applied for a class B license, which would allow them to serve beer, wine and liquor. Patrick Weed, president of the group, said, “I don’t think it will hurt the neighborhood. We’d like to see the place come back alive the way it was in the 1920s and 1930s.”
Partly cloudy skies greeted Frederick County residents this morning after thundershowers Wednesday evening left 1.19 inches of rain in the area. During a 40-minute period beginning about 6 p.m., 1.10 inches of rain was recorded at the weather checking station. The most serious damage caused by the first major summer storm was a minor house fire at Mount Pleasant caused by lightning. Tree limbs were reported down in many areas due to the high winds that accompanied the storm.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2002
In 1997, the county commissioners and the state gave Frederick County Public Schools about $35 million for FCPS’ proposed five-year technology plan. School officials have pronounced that plan successful, but it might be a temporary victory as a technology replacement plan remains unfunded. And if the school system isn’t able to maintain and improve its current hardware and software, “in five years, we will be back where we started, in the sense that the technology becomes outdated very quickly,” said Patrick Kelly, executive director of the school system’s Technology Services department.More than forty local high school students began competition for the state’s Distinguished Scholar Talent award Friday at the Community College of Baltimore County, Catonsville. More than 800 state high school students will compete for 80 $3,000 scholarships awarded at the 2002 Talent-in-the-Arts competition, which runs through June 8. Students will compete in five areas: visual arts, instrumental music, vocal music, dance and drama.
