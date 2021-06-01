100 Years Ago
June 1, 1921
“Welcome to Frederick” signs have been placed by the Rotary Club near the city limits on the four main roads leading into Frederick. They are so placed as to be easily read by tourists who include Frederick in their itinerary.
Walter H. Warfield, who was haled before Justice J. Grahame Johnson last week on complaints of his children, who said he was a Jamaica ginger fiend, and that he had threatened their lives on numerous occasions and who was lodged in jail to await a further investigation of his case, was released Monday and has returned to his home at Ijamsville.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1971
WASHINGTON — President Nixon returned to the White House today after spending the Memorial Day weekend at Camp David near Thurmont. He made the trip by helicopter.
The search continued in Maryland Monday for a light Cesna plane missing since last Thursday on flight to Rapid City, S.D., with four Davidsonville persons aboard.
One of the most interesting Memorial Day holiday events was the annual Maryland Fanciers Association Poultry Show held at the Frederick Fairgrounds Sunday. Over 500 fanciers entered birds in the show.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2001
Thurmont Police Department’s loss is Brunswick’s gain. Ed Kornacki has accepted a job with the Brunswick Police Department starting June 11, Brunswick Police Chief Clark Price said. Officer Kornacki comes to Brunswick police after working about a year in Thurmont and 22 years with the Frederick Police Department.
Hoping to speed up construction of the new Tuscarora High School, Frederick County Public Schools won approval Thursday to proceed with construction of a sewer interceptor at the same time the school will be built.
Revised and expanded guidelines for building improvements and new construction in the Frederick Town Historic District appear headed for fast approval by the city’s aldermen next week. The published guidelines will consist of about 80 pages of instructions and principles for conforming with the character of Frederick Town, a protected 40-square-block district in the heart of the city.
