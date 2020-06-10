100 Years Ago
June 10, 1920
Up to an early hour this morning the thieves who robbed the store of George W. Stocksdale and Grayson R. Shaffer, Thurmont, early yesterday morning had not been captured. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Morgan Runkles made an investigation of both properties and while the robbers left no clue as to their identity the officers feel that the guilty parties will be captured.
The Frederick County Cow Testing Association held its annual meeting at Hotel Frederick Monday night. The report of the tester was submitted and the records of the various herds discussed in detail. The average milk production is slightly higher than that of last year but the average fat production is ten pounds lower. The percentage of butter-fat is rather low, and the members face the problem of selecting herd sires that will bring the percentage of butter-fat up to the average of the breed.
Joy Jeffreys will speak her.e He was born at LeRoy, Minn., June 1, 1877, and “born again” July 10, 1839, at Pacific Garden Mission, Chicago, the spiritual birthplace of Harry Monroe, Billy Sunday, Mel Trotter and many others. In 1916 he was one of the song leaders and speakers in the Billy Sunday Campaign in Baltimore, helping in the shop meetings and boys’ and girls’ meetings. “The Powerful Potter” is Mr. Jeffrey’s subject for tonight at the Y.M.C.A. It is illustrated with beautiful pictures projected by a touriscope — the new machine that uses a film but gives “a still picture,” not a “movie.”
50 Years Ago
June 10, 1970
The owner of a grove of apple trees on Hays Road, who was accused of letting his trees’ branches grow out into the roadway, explained his side of the story at the Roads Board meeting last night. At what is getting to be a regular feature of the monthly board meetings, the issue was aired again by Paul Kline, who owns trees which protestors at two previous meetings complained were jutting into the road, causing damage to vehicles and making passing difficult.
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday deferred decision on a request by American Mobile Homes for final design approval of the proposed “Friendly Village” mobile home park pending the submission of a staff report on mobile homes Thursday. The recommendation of the planning staff was for approval of the design of the 49.5-acre development to be located south of the U.S. 15-70S interchange. Planner Lawrence Johnson told members of the commission that the design calls for 324 sites. Commission member George Speer suggested that if approval is given, a stipulation be made that dense plantings be placed along the U.S. 15 frontage to camouflage the development from the highway.
20 Years Ago
June 10, 2000
Starting every day with milk helped Kelly Burrier of Union Bridge capture the Frederick County Dairy Princess title during ceremonies held Friday night. Miss Burrier rises each morning at 4:15 a.m. to help her family milk the Holstein, Ayrshire, Jersey and Milking Shorthorn dairy cattle that reside on their 126-acre dairy farm. “Milk, what better way to start the day,” Miss Burrier said. “You know you did a great thing when you produced nature’s most nearly perfect food, milk.”
A large black bear is feasting on bird feeders and busting fences in the Myersville area along Bidle Hill Court off Md. 17, one resident said. “It’s here, and it’s headed toward Middletown,” said Karyn Watson. “I want to warn the neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.