100 Years Ago
June 10, 1922
Late reports indicated that the damage from Thursday night’s cloudburst and severe electrical storm is greater than at first supposed and that the storm was more general. Farmers in the vicinity of Yellow Springs, Shookstown, Lewistown and throughout Middletown Valley report considerable damage to wheat and cornfields. In places, truck gardens were practically wiped out, bridges over small streams carried away and public roads badly damaged. Seven small bridges, mostly over Little Tuscarora creek, were washed away in the locality of Yellow Springs and Shookstown.
All of the stock of John H. Grove and Horace C. Zacharias was accounted for yesterday. It was reported the night before that 42 head of stock belonging to Mr. Grove and 20 head belonging to Mr. Zacharias had been washed downstream from the storm. Mr. Grove stated fencing had been washed away, and the animals wandered to his yard, where they remained until the flood receded. The cattle belonging to Mr. Zacharias sought safety on an elevation in the meadow west of Zentz’s mill where they were found the following morning, huddled together.
Talks with Farmers: While farmers in different sections of the county seem somewhat divided in their opinions as to which crop will yield the bigger return financially, hay and corn seem to be the most popular. J.J. Sigler, near Braddock: “Farmers in this section seem to be the most hopeful about their corn crop.” Josiah R. Feaga, near Yellow Springs: “Corn pays the farmer better than any other crops, especially yellow corn.” L.C. Horine, near Feagaville: “I believe that the timothy hay crop will yield the farmer the greatest profit.”
50 Years Ago
June 10, 1972
County Commissioner Lawrence A. Dorsey Sr. Friday cracked the ice and announced the first positive step in the implementation of the downtown development plan for the city of Frederick. “I am willing to go on record,” the commissioner said. “If the city will fulfill its obligation to put up a tiered parking lot to take care of between 400 and 500 cars, I, as one of the county commissioners, will vote to take option on the ground to erect the county complex in the downtown area. It is the city’s obligation to build the tiered parking lot.” He further stated that the courthouse-county complex must be located in downtown Frederick, “and that is the county’s obligation.”
Plans for a multi-story private office building to be built in downtown Frederick are in the initial preliminary stages, it was learned Friday. According to M. Robert Ritchie Jr. of Ritchie Associates, a property owned by Daniel Weinberg of Braddock Heights is being given strong consideration to be the site of the new building at the corner of West Patrick and Court streets. If the county complex is located in downtown Frederick, it would be an important factor in having the building located there.
20 Years Ago
June 10, 2002
Like many prize-winning anglers before him, Dusty Etzler is a man of few words. When asked how he caught the 11-ounce largemouth bass that won Saturday’s American Legion Fishing Contest, Dusty was succinct. “A worm,” the 5-year-old kindergartner said. Dusty, of Woodsboro, gave full credit to the man who taught him how to land the big one: “Daddy.”
A youth lost two teeth when he was assaulted Friday by three men who tried to steal his Walkman, according to the Frederick Police Department. The victim was walking on Taney Avenue around 2 p.m. when two black males and one white male approached him. One of the males tried to grab the Walkman, and the boy ran, police said. One attacker caught up to the boy, knocked him down and hit him in the head. The assailant asked the boy if he had any money, and when the boy said no, the suspect kicked him and ripped a watch off his arm, police said.
