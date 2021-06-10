100 Years Ago
June 10, 1921
The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, most historic inland waterway of the country, has been saved. Announcement was made yesterday by the Navy Department that it had placed an order for coal to be shipped to the proving grounds at Indian Head via the canal, thereby continuing the government’s support of the ancient carrier.
About 270 dozen eggs were squashed yesterday morning about 3 o’clock when a Reo two-ton truck, loaded with about 1,000 dozen eggs, crashed into the side of Koogle’s bridge, a mile west of Middletown. The truck was the property of Louis Lipsie, Martinsburg, W.Va., who was driving the machine containing the eggs to the Baltimore markets.
Advertisement: Hygeia Coffee Is the best; I’ve tried them all (a product of Merchants Coffee Co., Baltimore, Md.) Rockefeller, Morgan and Vanderbilt with all their millions, cannot buy a purer coffee. D.C. Winebrener & Son Inc., Wholesale Distributors, Frederick, Maryland.
50 Years Ago
June 10, 1971
A statewide battle is on to defend croplands from an infestation of the army worm, and an emergency meeting was held in Frederick Wednesday to lay plans for controlling the pest to avoid economic disaster for farmers. Twenty-five farmers, agri-business representatives, extension service agents and entomologists from the University of Maryland held a briefing and information-sharing work session at the Red Horse Steak House during lunch. Much of the meeting dealt with the situation in Frederick County, where the first army worms were found Monday on a farm near Harmony Grove. Since then, 12 farms of all sizes have reported serious infestations. Over 50,000 acres of corn alone are threatened. The army worms have been found in every county except for Garrett and Alleghany counties in western Maryland.
Hotline, Frederick County’s telephone service for troubled people who find they have no one to discuss their problems with, was six months old June 1. Beginning as an idea of several women interested in establishing a needed but nonexistent service in Frederick County, Hotline has handled fore than 2,000 telephone calls.
Since President Nixon announced the cessation of all forms of offensive biological warfare research on Nov. 25, 1969, the civilian force in the U.S. Biological Defense Research Center at Fort Detrick has been reduced by over 60 percent. The announcement Wednesday that the civilian force will be reduced by an additional 337 employees brought the total to 896, leaving only 572 civilians left in the research center.
20 Years Ago
June 10, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
