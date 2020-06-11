100 Years Ago
June 11, 1920
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Morgan Runkles had an exciting time from Wednesday night until early yesterday morning arrested Elmer Baker charged with stealing corn from Jas. Stevens, a farmer near Creagerstown. The officers got their man at the home his sister near Graceham. Howard Baker, the prisoner’s brother, was also jailed on a similar charge, and the two will have a hearing the morning at 10 o’clock before Justice Robert Cadow, Thurmont. The Bakers, it is thought by officers, had something to do with assisting Clarence Wallace, the murderer of Leo Craeger in making his escape to Baltimore. The sheriff stated that the night’s experience was the roughest he has had since being sheriff.
The summer schedule of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad goes into effect Sunday, June 13. The changes do not affect Frederick to any extent. Train No. 42 will leave here at 6:15 every evening, instead of 4:20, and will arrive in Baltimore at 7:45.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1970
Good Morning! “And this be our motto ...’In God is our trust’.” — Francis Scott Key
Stray dogs are a difficult problem and often become a menace in Frederick County, according to Sheriff Crummel P. Jacobs, who also acts as supervisor for the County Dog Warden. Jacobs cited 15 dog-bite cases in the last 10 days, and said that dog warden Arthur Simmons had already picked up over 7,000 dogs in less than three years on the job. In one unusual case, Jacobs said a chipmunk bit a child, a cat ate the chipmunk and both child and cat had to be quarantined.
For 174 years East Patrick Street has been the home of Quynn’s Hardware Store. Under the same name, at the same location, Quynn’s Hardware Store has passed through the hands of numerous members of the Quynn family, the earliest traceable member being Allen G. Quynn, who lived during the heated days of the Civil War.
20 Years Ago
June 11, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
