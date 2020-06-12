100 Years Ago
June 12, 1920
A terrific electrical storm, accompanied by hail and heavy wind, centered over Emmitsburg about 3:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon, causing considerable damage. Telegraph and telephone poles were blown down, trees were uprooted and blown over and several buildings were unrooted. The storm covered an area of about the square mile and the wind reached cyclone-like proportions. A gale that blew from 70 to 80 miles an hour preceded the storm, followed by vivid lightning and pealing thunder.
The Bank of Brunswick and the post office in that town have exchanged locations. The bank is now located in the building purchased last December from the Building and Construction Company, formerly occupied by the post office and the latter has moved to the room in Red Men’s Hall, vacated by the bank. Both properties have been fitted up and adapted to the need of the new tenants.
The men perspired, the women fused around the house, while the children cried about it being too hot to sleep in the afternoon. Yesterday was a scorcher, that’s true, and the hottest day of the present year. Yesterday the high mark was 96, and the unknowing weather observer ventured that it would be above this today.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1970
Good Morning! “And ever the stars look down, On they stars below in Frederick town.” Whittier
“Fredericktowne 1745-1970,” a colorful pageant depicting the history of the city of Frederick, opened for its first performance last night at the Baker Park bandshell. Nearly two hundred persons turned out to watch the panoramic treatment of local history, written by local historian Joseph P. Turner.
Frederick merchants are celebrating Bell and History days with some fascinating memorabilia displayed in their windows. Three Blind Mice has a most interesting collection of an early, very large studio-type box camera made of wood, a studio bellows-type camera and a more recent bellows-type hand camera manufactured by Eastman Company which uses cut film, a granddaddy to our modern hand camera. These were all part of the equipment of the Jacob Byerly Studios.
Michael E. Pue Jr. was appointed new city engineer by the Board of Aldermen at their meeting last night. Pue will replace Robert Rothenhoefer, who has been serving as temporary city engineer. The appoint is effective July 1. The new city attorney is a Frederick County man, and attended the Woodsboro Elementary School and the Walkersville Junior High School. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1960.
20 Years Ago
June 12, 2000
“And long may it wave ... o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.” The immortal words of Francis Scott Key decorated his Mount Olivet burial site Sunday for the Maryland, Delaware and DC Elks Association’s 23rd annual State Flag Day Ceremony. Assisted by the Frederick Elks Lodge 684, many Elks state officers and guests took part in paying tribute to the nation’s flag. National Flag Day observance is June 14.
The dog days of summer hit Frederick early this weekend, but not because of the 90-degree temperatures. Baker Park played host Saturday to the sixth annual Walk and Wag, a celebration of dogs and their owners sponsored by the Frederick County Humane Society. Over 2,000 animal lovers and more than 500 dogs took over the park, which should help the Humane Society reach its fund-raising goal of $18,000, said Anette Cormany, community relations director and organizer of the event.
