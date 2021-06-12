SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
June 12, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1971
The board of the C. Burr Artz Library, headquarters of the Frederick County Public Libraries system, met June 10 and decided to close the Artz Library every Thursday from June 17 until such time as more salary funds are available. They also agreed to cut from the budget all staff time for Thursday service in the Brunswick, Emmitsburg and Thurmont libraries.
While the fight continues to rid Frederick County of its destructive armyworm infestation, Allen B. Bryant of the Frederick County Extension Service finds hope in the fact that several barley and wheat crops he has inspected have not, as yet, been infected.
Only one of five drivers to win super sprint feature races this season at the Hagerstown Raceway is a new winner at that oval. Jan Opperman is the only one of the five to visit the Hagerstown victory lane for the first time ever this year. The big winner this year and the track’s all-time career winner is Johnny Crum, who has won three times this year and has an all-time career total of 20 victories on the Hub City half-mile.
20 Years Ago
June 12, 2001
Frederick County officials were peppered with questions Monday about plans to transform country roads into a key commuter route between the Frederick-New Market area and Urbana, including proposed bypasses through several farms and the Frederick Pony Club. County planners and engineers said they want to upgrade Ijamsville and Big Woods roads — and perhaps build a bypass part of the way — because of increasing traffic they say is likely to continue.
The last graduating seniors from Frederick County’s public and private schools have strolled across the stage and grabbed their passport to freedom. This year, a total of 2,354 public high school seniors graduated, 115 more than last year, and 80 private high school students graduated, two more than last year.
A barn fire that caused $80,000 of damages Sunday was intentionally set, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. The 20-by-50-foot wood frame barn on Brethren Church Road, Myersville, was owned by Glenn Leatherman, officials said. About 50 firefighters from 16 fire companies battled the fire for more than two hours to bring it under control.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
June 13, 1921
A large bank barn in the farm of Anthony Porter, near Hagerstown, was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon during a severe storm and totally destroyed with all its contents. The barn was the oldest structure of its kind in Washington county, having been built by a man named Prather about 150 years ago. It was the first bank barn erected in Western Maryland and is the second landmark of the county to be destroyed within the past month, with the old Dunkard church near Sharpsburg having been demolished recently by a storm.
Mrs. William Bales, West Church Street, had her left leg broken near the ankle and was bruised about the head, and Mr. Bales sustained lacerations on his left arm, one leg bruised and was slightly cut about the face when an automobile in which they were riding swerved off the road and upset near Hansonville yesterday afternoon. Soon after the accident, an automobile with a party of nurses from the Sabillasville Sanatorium passed and assisted Mrs. Bales.
Two Yanks, who lost their lives to the late war and whose bodies were recently shipped from France, were buried with military honors at Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, yesterday afternoon. Pvt. Guy Austin Smith and Cpl. Robert Wilhide were the former service men whose bodies were interred yesterday. The Francis Scott Key Post of the American Legion, under the leadership of Post Commander William M. Storm, turned out for the funeral.
50 Years Ago
June 13, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 13, 2001
Kindergarten kids take notice: Today is the last day of school, and in just two months you will be entering first grade. First graders at Sabillasville, Valley and Yellow Springs elementary schools have plenty of advice, and they offered it freely in interviews and essays. “Don’t take like a ball from somebody else. They will tell,” said Michael Overzat, from Sabillasville. Rachel Miller advised next year’s first graders not to bring Pokemon cards to school “or they will be taken away from you.”
The Frederick County Commissioners officially adopted its fiscal 2002 budgets, including the county’s $292.4 million operating budget and $113.2 million capital improvements budget.
School officials are gradually installing more advanced technology in county schools. However, schools don’t have enough technology specialists to train teachers and keep things running, school board President Ron Peppe said Tuesday. Frederick County schools are in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million technology plan, which is providing county schools with computers and wiring, plus Internet access.
