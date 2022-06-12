100 Years Ago
June 12, 1922
Charles A. Clabaugh, about 28 years old, was caught in the act of selling half a pint of “moonshine” liquor to Frank Chase Saturday evening and was arrested by Sheriff James A. Jones and lodged in jail for a hearing this afternoon at 2 o’clock before Justice Johnson. He attempted to dispose of the “wet” goods at Market and All Saints streets for which, it is said, he was to receive $1.50.
Glenwood Rice, the eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John U. Rice, Lewistown, was struck by an automobile yesterday afternoon between 5 and 6 o’clock and fatally injured. The lad with three companions was driving some cows, it was said, and went to the left side of the road to get out of the way of an automobile traveling toward this city. As the last machine passed, he started across the road and ran directly in front of a car.
Speeding in the direction of the earth at the rate of 1,000,000 miles a day, the planet Mars is now visible in Frederick to the naked eye. It is located in the center of the sky over the Southern horizon. It will reach its nearest point to this sphere at midnight next Sunday, when it will be only 42,500,000 miles away. The planet can be recognized by its red, fiery color and is larger than most of the stars in the sky. Attempts will be made in the South to determine whether or not human life exists on the planet.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1972
Vandalism is suspected in the spillage of about 3,000 gallons of liquid nitrate last night from a tank car at the Farmers Cooperative Association on South Carroll and East All Saints Streets. Dale Martin, manager of the petroleum division at the cooperative, said two pumps had been taken from the plant at the time of the spill. Police have recovered the parts of both, Martin said. The motor was stolen from one and left without the pump on the other. The cooperative had also been vandalized earlier. Tires on three feed trucks had been punctured Thursday night by what may have been an icepick, Martin added.
An informal social gathering will be held at the Walkersville United Methodist Church June 17 to honor Gilmore C. Trout, who recently ended his 10th term as Walkersville burgess to become a Town Commissioner. Trout is succeeded as burgess by Richard Winn.
Frederick County’s record low temperature for June broke like an icicle over the weekend as the mercury plunged to 35 degrees in Unionville early Saturday. The previous record low was 38 degrees, measured one chilly June night in 1945.
20 Years Ago
June 12, 2002
Several local businesses have all heard the same message when trying to make local calls the past few days: “We’re sorry, all circuits busy now.” The message can be roughly translated: “We’re sorry, Advanced TelCom Group Inc. no longer provides phone service to Frederick city. Please find a new phone provider.” Local businesses — including The Frederick News-Post, Jenkins Motors, ReMax Realty and a handful of others — were left without a service many businesses take for granted.
As the area prepares for its third consecutive day of record-breaking heat, both dogs and their best friends are being reminded to minimize the dangers that come with near 100-degree days. The 97-degree temperatures on Monday and Tuesday broke records set on the same days in 1984, when the high hit 92. The National Weather Service forecasts that today’s high might hit 95 degrees, which would also break a 92-degree record set in 1985. The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees.
