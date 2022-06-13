100 Years Ago
June 13, 1922
The county commissioners have made a survey of the damage to roads and bridges caused by the recent heavy storm, with the view of making immediate repairs. While the road damage is not extensive and is contained to certain localities, four bridges must be replaced, and it is probable that several more culverts will have to be partly replaced or strengthened.
A temperature drop of approximately 10 degrees brought a greater comfort to residents of Frederick city and county. The highest registered yesterday was 82 degrees, and the mercury shrank as low as 65. The day before, the maximum temperature was 92 and the minimum 70.
The Y.M.C.A. will hold the third annual camp at Big Pool from June 20 to June 30, both dates inclusive. Alvin Quinn, physical director of the Y.M.C.A., will be in charge of the boys’ camp, and Mrs. Steel, from the Hagerstown Y.M.C.A., will be in charge of the girls. Games and exercises of all kinds will be held, including swimming, boating, hiking and standing up exercises. The trip to and from Big Pool will be made by machine.
50 Years Ago
June 13, 1972
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet Thursday night in the Assembly Room of City Hall to sit as the final Equalization and Review Board in judgement of the proposed $4,059,795 budget. The budget has not yet been released to the public despite Mayor E. Paul Magaha’s statement May 24 that it would be released in “a week to 10 days.”
Bids are due June 22 on improvements at Cunningham Falls State Park near Thurmont. Included in the plans are a camping road near the western section of the park near Foxville. This will be the start of a camping complex in the vicinity of the lake that has been constructed. The lake is scheduled to be filled sometime this fall. Next year, swimming and fishing will be featured at the lake.
The Frederick County Board of Education is asking for bids on construction of an addition to the Woodsboro Elementary School. The enlargement will enable the school to accommodate at the school 390 students. At present, the four-classroom school has only 120 students.
20 Years Ago
June 13, 2002
Frederick will soon begin enforcing laws regulating temporary signs and force hundreds of businesses to take down banners, streamers, pennants and other impermanent advertising. The Frederick Board of Aldermen gave the go-ahead Wednesday for the Frederick Planning Department and code enforcement officers to uphold the long-ignored rules for temporary signs. Planning Director Charles Boyd supported the plan but warned that many business owners might protest. “I’ve talked to these businesses, and they think their cash register is directly correlated to the number of signs they have,” Mr. Boyd told the aldermen. Mayor Jennifer Dougherty disagreed. “Not everyone,” she said.
County school board members gave their final approval to the first charter school in Maryland on Wednesday in a 6 to 1 vote, accompanied by cheers from dozens of school supporters. School founders expect Monocacy Valley Montessori to open for the next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.