100 Years Ago
June 13, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 13, 1970
What’s it like to be the world’s tallest man? Shoppers will have an opportunity to learn straight from the giant’s mouth when Henry Hite, 8 feet 2 inches tall, visits the new Shop ‘n’ Save in Monocacy Shopping Center. Hite will give away pictures and autographs when he appears Saturday on behalf of Briggs Meats. His wardrobe includes a size 8-1/4 jeweled gold crown and a 7 inch long scarlet robe along with more conventional items such as size 22 shoes, 19 1/2 shirts and trousers twice ordinary size.
Twenty-five of Frederick County’s top Morgan horses are expected to compete for prizes and honors in the 11th annual Hagerstown Kiwanis Horse Show at Hagerstown Fairgrounds.
20 Years Ago
June 13, 2000
Gov. Parris N. Glendening opened the Maryland Municipal League’s convention in Ocean City touting the state’s burgeoning economy and pointing to the successes of his Smart Growth initiatives, singling out the City of Frederick.
Professors who teach theology at America’s 235 Catholic Schools and universities must now get permission from their bishops to continue teaching, and four Mount St. Mary’s professors are no exception. The professors must ask William Cardinal Keeler, archbishop of Baltimore, for a “mandate” or permission to continue teaching, before May 3, 2001, said Mount Communications Director April Nolan.
