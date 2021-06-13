100 Years Ago
June 13, 1921
A large bank barn in the farm of Anthony Porter, near Hagerstown, was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon during a severe storm and totally destroyed with all its contents. The barn was the oldest structure of its kind in Washington county, having been built by a man named Prather about 150 years ago. It was the first bank barn erected in Western Maryland and is the second landmark of the county to be destroyed within the past month, with the old Dunkard church near Sharpsburg having been demolished recently by a storm.
Mrs. William Bales, West Church Street, had her left leg broken near the ankle and was bruised about the head, and Mr. Bales sustained lacerations on his left arm, one leg bruised and was slightly cut about the face when an automobile in which they were riding swerved off the road and upset near Hansonville yesterday afternoon. Soon after the accident, an automobile with a party of nurses from the Sabillasville Sanatorium passed and assisted Mrs. Bales.
Two Yanks, who lost their lives to the late war and whose bodies were recently shipped from France, were buried with military honors at Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, yesterday afternoon. Pvt. Guy Austin Smith and Cpl. Robert Wilhide were the former service men whose bodies were interred yesterday. The Francis Scott Key Post of the American Legion, under the leadership of Post Commander William M. Storm, turned out for the funeral.
50 Years Ago
June 13, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 13, 2001
Kindergarten kids take notice: Today is the last day of school, and in just two months you will be entering first grade. First graders at Sabillasville, Valley and Yellow Springs elementary schools have plenty of advice, and they offered it freely in interviews and essays. "Don't take like a ball from somebody else. They will tell," said Michael Overzat, from Sabillasville. Rachel Miller advised next year's first graders not to bring Pokemon cards to school "or they will be taken away from you."
The Frederick County Commissioners officially adopted its fiscal 2002 budgets, including the county's $292.4 million operating budget and $113.2 million capital improvements budget.
School officials are gradually installing more advanced technology in county schools. However, schools don't have enough technology specialists to train teachers and keep things running, school board President Ron Peppe said Tuesday. Frederick County schools are in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million technology plan, which is providing county schools with computers and wiring, plus Internet access.
