100 Years Ago
June 14, 1922
Democrats made a clean sweep at the city election yesterday, electing their candidates for mayor, city tax collector and five members of the Board of Aldermen by substantial majorities. Lloyd C. Culler, for mayor, won over Gilmer Schley by a majority of 474, and John T. White for city tax collector, who received the highest vote of any candidate on either ticket, won over Harry M. Cramer by a majority of 1,070.
West Point, N.Y. — Assertions that the United States does not need an army were met by Secretary Weeks of the War Department in an address at the graduating exercises of the United States Military Academy, with the statement that “if it were not for the restraining force of the military establishments of the nations of the world, an incredible state of chaos would result, and civilizations would be rapidly exterminated through self-destruction.” To say that the United States does not need an army, he added, is just as reasonable as to say that “Boston, Chicago and other large cities do not need a police force.”
Briefs of Interest From Neighboring Towns: Liberty — Mr. Henry Mounshour, who recently purchased the Oliver M. Sweadner property on West Main street, is having his barber shop improved. Albert L. Etzler had his house repainted recently. Albert Fogle and hands did the work. Irving S. Albaugh has had a bathroom and fixtures installed in his property on Walnut street. Scott Rippeon and his helper did the work, and B.C. Trabbill placed the fixtures. Mr. W.D. Curfman has had a concrete porch and gutter built to his store property on West Main street. George Etzler did the work. Miss Heller Joy has opened an ice cream and confectionery parlor on East Main street.
50 Years Ago
June 14, 1972
Advancing of plans for the development of their newly acquired 87-acre Woodsboro Town Park, was the major work before the Burgess and Town Commissioners Tuesday night. The commission accepted a check for $4,000 from the local American Legion and has used that money, along with $18,837 borrowed from a local bank, to purchase the park land from the Maryland State Roads Administration.
Forty car men were furloughed indefinitely Tuesday from the B&O Railway yard in Brunswick for the second time within the year. More than 200 car men who do heavy repairs on boxcars, helpers and laborers were laid off in Brunswick last October. Most of those laid off yesterday were among the 90-odd car men called back to work in April. Tight money at the close of the current fiscal year that ends June 30 is one speculation for the lay off.
20 Years Ago
June 14, 2002
Frederick business owners received grim news Thursday. Trivial fixes like not watering flowers won’t cut it with this drought. Buy new water-efficient equipment. Such technology will do more than save one, it will help prevent the imposition of burdensome water restrictions, said John Flowers, director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Wastewater Management.
A Thurmont man on a fishing trip apparently drowned in the Potomac River near Williamsport after falling off his boat, and his body was recovered Thursday, officials said. A witness saw Wayne Edward Kerns fall off the boat Wednesday about 2:15 p.m. Mr. Kerns’ wife and daughter were with him on the vacation trip, but he was alone on the 14-foot aluminum boat when he fell out off.
In many respects, life has returned to normal since Sept. 11, but for a country that responded to the attacks with a surge in patriotism, the American flag is no longer reserved just for Flag Day. Although Old Glory is seen less frequently on vehicles these days, many people have kept up their flags since Sept. 11 and are not of any mind to take them down.
