100 Years Ago
June 14, 1920
“He is a great, lovable man, keen as a hound’s tooth, splendid of physique, brilliant, an able speaker, democratic and a self-made man.” So is the Republican Presidential nominee, Senator Warren Harding, Marion, Ohio, described by Berkely Ward, Braddock Heights, formerly of Loudoun County, who has several times entertained Senator and Mrs. Harding at his Loudoun county, Virginia, home.
James P. Bowers, of near Johnsville, was arrested by County Constable Stephen Myers, Liberty, charged with breaking into the house of Edward Angle and stealing a sewing machine, double barrel shotgun and other things valued at about $150. At a hearing before Justice James Hitselberger, he was held for the action of the grand jury in default of $150 bail.
50 Years Ago
June 14, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 14, 2000
GS Communications Inc., cable TV provider in Frederick city and county, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Adelphia Communications Corp. of Coudersport, Pa., according to George B. Delaplaine Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of the cable company and president and CEO of Great Southern Printing and Manufacturing Co., owner of the cable subsidiary. Adelphia is the sixth largest cable television operator in the United States, serving approximately 5.6 million cable subscribers. GS Communications was originally known locally as Frederick Cablevision Inc. and has been operating here since July 1967.
Staff at the Victor Cullen Academy didn’t know two youths had escaped through a third-floor window Sunday morning until they were returned to the detention center by police, according to police and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice. The youths, two 16-year-old boys from Baltimore, opened a window and shimmied down the side of a residence hall using a makeshift rope at about 1:30 a.m., said Bob Kannenberg of the Department of Juvenile Justice. A barrack spokesman said troopers picked up the youths after police were alerted to “suspicious people” walking along a road in the Cascade area.
