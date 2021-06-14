100 Years Ago
June 14, 1921
Willie, the 3 1/2-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Lambert, Feagaville, was seriously hurt Friday afternoon when he fell headlong from a second-story window to the cement pavement below, a distance of about 16 feet. Although painfully injured, the little fellow is expected to recover.
Tropical heat descended upon Frederick early yesterday afternoon, bringing out the palm beach suits, panama hats, white shoes and all other articles of summer paraphernalia. The hills and valleys about Frederick sighed, and the city groaned as the hot blast smote the earth. Between 1 and 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the mercury climbed to 97, or 17 above summer heat. At 6 o’clock, it has sunk no lower than 90.
No more the “I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way” for motorists traveling over the Maryland roads, when the new system of signs, devised by the State Roads Commission, at the request of Governor Ritchie, is installed throughout Maryland. In addition to direction and distance signs, there will be maps at the entrance of each town so that the tourist can get his bearings. At the top of each mountain that the state roads traverse there will be sign boards and concise directions as to the proper method of operating a car on the descent.
50 Years Ago
June 14, 1971
Frederick’s two public swimming pools, called inadequate by the chairman of the Frederick City Recreation Commission, will pen for the season June 19. Chairman Richard Shipley told the News-Post that because of the crowding and layout of the Baker Park and Mullinix Park pools, the situation has become difficult for lifeguards to control.
The 79th annual reunion and luncheon of the Girls’ High School will be held June 19 at the Francis Scott Key Hotel. The Class of 1921 will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and the Class of 1901 (of which there are still three members), 1906 and 1916 will have special recognition. Of the 580 graduates, there are still 322 surviving members.
20 Years Ago
June 14, 2001
Frederick County Commissioner Ilona Hogan is resigning from office, she said Wednesday, citing her colleagues’ inability to accommodate her new work schedule. Last week, the two-term Republican commissioner joined the staff of Bechtel Corp. in Frederick as project manager for the company’s right-of-way and site acquisition unit. Her expected absences from commissioner meetings has been questioned by some other members of the board.
Be especially nice to the flag today. The American flag, the Star Spangled Banner, the Stars and Stripes. Whatever you may call it, it’s flown over American and foreign soil for more than two centuries, proclaiming without words the ideals of the most powerful country in the world. Today is Flag Day, a celebration of the anniversary of the 1777 resolution that adopted a national flag for the United States.
