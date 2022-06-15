100 Years Ago
June 15, 1922
Wm. Jacob Wiles, an employe of the Frederick Iron Works, died suddenly this morning at nine o’clock, age 72 years. He had gone to his work at the foundry as usual and about two hours later complained of feeling sick, and started for his home, No. 100 East Eighth street. Before he reached his residence, he was seen to fall on the pavement. A physician was summoned and upon his arrival pronounced him dead. Death resulted from a stroke of apoplexy.
According to the report sent out from the national weather bureau in Washington, there will be no change in the temperature for the next twenty-four hours at least. However, the local weather official claims that in the next forty-eight hours or so there will be a rise. Warm weather during the next few days will be a vital factor in regard to crops and vegetation. In approximately 10 days or two weeks, many farmers will be getting ready to harvest, and warm temperatures are needed in order to fully ripen the wheat.
20 Years Ago
June 15, 1972
More than 85 percent of the persons responding in a weeklong poll favor the Downtown Development Plan, according to a News-Post compilation. More than 300 citizens of Frederick city and county responded to the one-day only ballot, which appeared on the front pages of the News-Post last Friday, asking citizens to express their interest in the plan. The ballots will be presented at tonight’s meeting of the mayor and board of aldermen.
Gun shots, cars damaged by rocks and a series of arrests capped a night of racial troubles in Frederick. Only one person — a man trying to drive south on North Bentz Street — was reported injured during a several-hour confrontation between young blacks and police officers around the 500 block of North Bentz Street. Apparently, the spark to last night’s disturbances occurred at a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School dance. Police said they had complaints at TJ all night, and they gave students at the dance a half-hour to break up and go home. Afterward, police moved, and one arrest was made.
20 Years Ago
June 15, 2002
The new Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy looks as clean as a whistle on Friday. Hospice of Frederick County hosted a gala there Friday evening to give tours of its first hospice house, on the third of its kind in Maryland. The Kline Hospice House will start accepting patients in mid-July.
Frederick city and county officials held a rare joint closed-door meeting this week to discuss possible solutions to the Ten Commandments controversy and the growing number of lawsuit threats over the alleged First Amendment violation. Legal staff advised the Frederick County Commissioners and Frederick Board of Aldermen of options, including removing the monument from Memorial Park, selling that area of the park to a private entity or doing nothing and fighting challenges in court, said participants in the closed meeting held Thursday.
