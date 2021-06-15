100 Years Ago
June 15, 1921
The annual inspection by the mayor and aldermen and other city authorities of the reservoir, receivers at Tuscarora and Fishing creeks, the water sheds and city property, was made yesterday and found to be in excellent condition.
The Frederick City Hospital, considered one of the leading smaller hospitals of Maryland, has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons as a standard hospital. The local institution was the subject of favorable comment at a recent meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held in Washington. The following report for May was accepted: Number of patients treated, 166; admitted, 117; discharged, 118; remaining, 28; paid, 71, part paid, 55; free, 10; deaths, six; births, five.
The first unit of the big garage to be erected by the Star Motor Company, this city, at its East Patrick street property, has been completed and will be used for the first time today. The new building, a temporary structure, is 50 feet by 60 feet, and is of wood and concrete construction. It will be used as a machine shop and storage until the erection of the Star Motor Company Garage, when building conditions become normal.
50 Years Ago
June 15, 1971
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled Monday it is unconstitutional for the state to require public schools pupils and teachers to join in a daily salute to the United States flag. In a six-to-one decision, the court affirmed a Circuit Court opinion voiding Maryland’s flag-pledge law on the ground it abridges the right of free speech.
The period of heavy surveillance of the county’s armyworm infestation will last for another 10 to 14 days, according to Allen B. Bryant of the county extension service. During that time, which he characterized as the “danger period,” farmers are urged to check their corn, wheat and barley crops every other day for presence of the worm.
Representatives of area industry, local clubs and the county commissioners have been invited by the county and state health departments to attend an open discussion of air pollution this evening. An estimated 200 interested citizens are expected to attend the meeting.
20 Years Ago
June 15, 2001
When Urbana High School was built in 1994/1995, the cost totaled $34 million. But the total cost for Tuscarora High School, for which construction will begin this summer, will probably reach $43.5 million, according to a Frederick County Public Schools spokesman. Most of the difference lies in construction costs. Tuscarora’s construction will cost about $32 million while construction for Urbana cost only $22 million.
More than 1,000 American flags — 1,451 torn, faded, dirty and frayed United States flags — went up in smoke June 14 during the flag retirement ceremony at the AMVETS Post 2 recreation area. The flags were burned as a final respect to the symbol that embodies years of struggle for release from a ruling nation, foreign and domestic wars, and the sacrifice offered by men and women throughout the world who have died for American ideals.
