100 Years Ago
June 15, 1920
Mrs. Rose C. Foreman, present post-mistress of Emmitsburg, has been reappointed to that office for another term of four years. Her commission has been received. Mrs. Foreman was first appointed postmaster in April 1916 to succeed her husband, the late Dr. J. McC. Foreman.
“I have always been favorably impressed with Frederick on account of its historical importance,” said Warren G. Harding to Reno S. Harp, when the local delegate met the Republican nominee in Chicago. Mr. Harding continued speaking of this city by saying, “Barbara Fritchie certainly put that town on the map, and I am always glad to see anybody from Frederick.”
50 Years Ago
June 15, 1970
“I love working with people and with the men on the force,” says Capt. Ralph H.L. Potts, as he marks thirty years of service with the Frederick City Police Department today. Capt. Potts’s service began on June 15, 1941, and has lasted through the tenure of six police chiefs. In March of this year, he was promoted to Captain, ranking him second to only Maj. Charles V. Main, the present department chief.
20 Years Ago
June 15, 2000
The Frederick Keys have been sold to a Philadelphia-based sports and entertainment firm, but will remain in Frederick, continuing their working agreement with the Baltimore Orioles, according to the new owners. The Keys, along with the Class AA Bowie Baysox and Class A Delmarva Shorebirds, as well as Excel Food Service Co. and Ballpark Services, were sold to Comcast-Spectator, the same firm that owns the NHL Philadelphia Flyers and NBA Philadelphia 76ers.
Burning brilliantly in a spectacle typically found in a protest, 1,097 American flags were respectfully retired in a ceremony Wednesday night. As part of the Flag Day festivities, Frederick AMVETS Post 2 set the flags alight as a bugler played “Taps” in a misty rain that did little to interfere with the blaze. “There is no truer symbol of our patriotism,” guest speaker Col. Jeannie Shinbur of Fort Detrick told the crowd. “We must instill in young people the importance of the flag. They won’t know unless we teach them that freedom isn’t free.”
The Frederick County Planning Commission voted Wednesday for a one-year delay of a proposed 580-unit housing development in Point of Rocks, where residents said the development would severely affect their community. Residents said that at full buildout, Canal Run Planned Unit Development will triple the Point of Rocks population. They said the challenge is to absorb the growth while retaining the town’s unique natural, historical and agricultural heritage and ensuring adequate public facilities, such as schools, parks and pedestrian and bicycle areas.
