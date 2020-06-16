100 Years Ago
June 16, 1920
Trouble on the high tension lines of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company cut this section entirely off. There was neither current for illumination nor power to turn the wheels in the various industrial plants. The entire plant of the News-Post was idle until 11 o’clock when connection was made with the City Electric Plant. There were two breaks in the high tension lines. One was detected near Lake View, in a faulty switch. It was repaired by 9 o’clock. Then other trouble developed on the line between Security and Smithsburg. Two gangs of “trouble shooters,” one from Hagerstown and one from Frederick, patrolling the lines in search of the trouble.
Fishing this season has been more unprofitable than ever before experienced in this county. Since the beginning of the month local fishermen have voiced the same opinions, that the fish are too well fed to bit on bait on a hook and line. A great number of frogs have been caught and sold in this city.
50 Years Ago
June 16, 1970
A preliminary program and foundation plans for the third Frederick Teen Center to be located in the basement of the Frederick Community College, which opens its doors to the public July 6, was formulated Monday through the efforts of the Frederick City Recreation Commission, represented by Richard Shipley, various members of the Frederick Jaycees and interested teenagers.
A proposal for field registration of voters in Frederick County was presented to the Board of Election Supervisors last night, but no action was taken on the idea. The plan was presented by Mrs. Mary H. Warshowsky, co-chairman for registration of the Political Involvement Task Force Interracial Dialogue Group. She explained the ideas behind the proposal saying that the plan is designed to promote citizen participation in government. She said that Frederick County has a low registration.
20 Years Ago
June 16, 2000
Trees were toppled and power lines downed by sudden thunderstorms that ripped through Frederick County Thursday night, showing what a quick-change artist Mother Nature can be. Varying amounts of rainfall fell around the county, with as much as an inch occurring in some areas. More thunderstorms are predicted by the National Weather Service for the next few days.
Mrs. Janie Viola Sier, 105, died June 14 at Marion House Health Center in Ocala, Fla. She was a resident of Salt Spring, Fla., and formerly lived in Mount Airy. Mrs. Sier was a retired seamstress with Rombro Bros. Sewing Factory.
