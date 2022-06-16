100 Years Ago
June 16, 1922
There is a movement on foot to do away with the two-dollar bills, says a rumor from Washington. Petitions are being prepared for the government setting forth the menace those bills are, and public opinion seems to be supporting the move. The little green slips are denounced in the strongest terms. Innocent people are said to pass them freely for one-dollar bills, while members of the underworld pass them frequently for twenties. But it is not for these reasons that the man in the street is opposed to the bills. Pressed for an answer, he will blush and look carefully about to see that no one is listening. Then he will tell you the real reason: “It’s bad luck.”
Commencement at Mount St. Mary’s College yesterday was signalized by the presence of Archbishop Michael J. Curley, Baltimore, who presided at the exercises and also addressed the graduates present. Besides congratulating the college on its 114 years of efficient scholastic work, he took occasion to remind the graduates of their duties to their neighbors, country and their Creator. He stated that the country has no fear of the enemy from without but that it would be denying the truth to overlook the fact that serious ills and diseases are preying upon the vitals of American society. “The foremost among these problems which college men of today will have to attempt to solve is the divorce evil ... We are drifting back to the worst days of paganism, drifting from the moorings of family, home and integrity.”
50 Years Ago
June 16, 1972
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the entire Frederick County comprehensive development plan excepting the Adamstown region at 1:10 a.m. this morning. The plan establishes guidelines for development of the county’s roads, rapid transit, public services, park lands and open spaces for the next 30 years. The Adamstown residents delayed the Commission’s votes for more than four hours Thursday leaving finally at midnight. Despite the long day, the Commissioners continued the hearing, giving consideration to each amendment individually.
During the week of July 3 through July 8, the Frederick Junior Woman’s Club will host a hospitality room at Hood College for participants competing in the United States’ Women’s Olympic Trials to be held at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on July 7 and 8. The participants, especially those staying at Hood, will have a place to go where they can ask general questions about the community, meet with others, relax and enjoy coffee and other refreshments.
20 Years Ago
June 16, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
