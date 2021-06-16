100 Years Ago
June 16, 1921
It has been suggested that in years to come, the baccalaureate sermon to the graduates of the two Frederick high schools be held in buildings large enough to accommodate the public. Only two such places are available in Frederick, one being the Frederick City Opera House and the other being the First Regiment Armory.
Five hundred pupils completed the seventh grade successfully and are qualified to take up high school work in Frederick county next year, according to reports from all districts in the county received at the office of Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer. Of this number 124 are from the city itself.
50 Years Ago
June 16, 1971
The quality of air in Frederick City is somewhat worse than in Hagerstown and slightly better than in Cumberland, it was revealed last night during a public hearing on pollution at North Frederick Elementary School. A subjective scale that shows Baltimore with the worst air pollution index, Frederick’s stands between 80 and 90, Hagerstown between 70 and 80 and Cumberland between 100 and 110.
The county’s newly enfranchised voters in the 18-21 age bracket don’t seem to be overeager to register this year. Only 305 of those prospective new voters have registered since January, and only 18 of them during May and June. A planned registration drive during May “wasn’t successful at all,” according to Leon B. Enfield, chairman of the election supervisory committee of the Board of Elections supervisors. It netted no more than about 10 voters
20 Years Ago
June 16, 2001
Good Morning! “One man’s wage rise is another man’s price increase.” — Harold Wilson
A promise is a promise. That’s how City of Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes summed up the city’s unanimous decision to return the deed to the Citizens Truck Co. Firefighters, who say they’re delighted to get their deed back, even if it did take some time. Records show that in 1926, the Citizens Truck Co. handed over the deed to its property on South Court Street to the city in order to obtain federal funds to construct the fire house.
