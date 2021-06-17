100 Years Ago
June 17, 1921
The county commissioners have received notice from the State Roads Commission to the effect that 10 miles of highway in this county will shortly be advertised for improvement. Four miles will be north and south lateral roads in Middletown Valley, and will come under the head of state and county improvements, and six miles will be for post road improvement, provided for by the State and Federal government.
The county commissioners have decided to appropriate $400 for home demonstration work in the county. It is the first time in five years that this county has given financial aid to the work, and had the appropriation not been made available for the ensuing year, the work in this county, which has been officially carried on by Miss Frances Gerber, would have been discontinued.
50 Years Ago
June 17, 1971
A meeting of area residents interested in forming a task force to investigate the feasibility of establishing a drug rehabilitation center in Frederick County will be held early next month, according to Daniel C. Roff, director of Frederick County Mental Health Services. Roff said the task force would have to decide what phase of drug abuse such a center would be equipped to handle.
Considerable question has recently been raised about the state regulations concerning the proper confinement and examination of animals subject to rabies, which have bitten or attacked people. Maryland law requires that the dog or animal be placed in a kennel or veterinary clinic having isolation quarters where the animal can be confirmed humanely but cannot come into contact with any other animal subject to rabies or any person other than the kennel or clinic attendant, the animal’s owner or the custodian.
A Brunswick man was reportedly taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital just before midnight last night after a gasoline can in the basement of his home exploded into flames. The man, identified only by his last name “Stewart,” was filling a lawn mower in the basement of his home when the can caught fire.
20 Years Ago
June 17, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
