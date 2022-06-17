100 Years Ago
June 17, 1922
Archbishop Michael J. Curley, Baltimore, presided over the one hundred and sixteenth annual commencement of St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg yesterday. He exhorted the graduates to become leaders in their particular sphere of work, pointing out that America and the world stood in need of leaders. They were given power by the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, he said, and should see to it that this power was used properly.
The curtain fell upon the high school commencement season in Frederick county yesterday evening. It was a notable season in many respects. In Frederick itself, it was notable as it marked the concluding chapter in the history of two institutions. Both the Boys’ and Girls’ high schools of Frederick ceased to exist on commencement day. Next year, a Frederick high school co-educational will come into existence. Libertytown high school, a four-year first-group high school, held its first commencement exercises. The exercises at Emmitsburg high school were notable in that this year’s class will be the last that will graduate from the old building.
Nestled among the foothills of Catoctin Mountain about half a mile from Indian Springs and a mile and half from Yellow Springs, is the Chappequa Inn Farm, owned by J.E. Kemp, and tenanted by Granville L. Dutrow. It is a 62-acre tract practically all of which is under cultivation. The tract is a general farm. Stock and poultry are also raised upon this farm. The owner acquired it by purchase from William V. Wolfe in 1916. It had been in the Wolfe family for a number of years. For a long time Mr. Wolfe had conducted it as a peach farm but a few years ago an epidemic of San Jose scale practically wiped out his orchard.
50 Years Ago
June 17, 1972
Unemployment, Social Security problems and needs of the elderly were the major concerns that area citizens brought to U.S. Rep. Goodloe Byron when he met with constituents at the Frederick Post Office this morning. A few came to express support or dislike for bills pending in Congress, but most came to ask his assistance with problems of their own.
Six men from Frederick County registered with local Draft Board 45 were inducted into the Armed Forces on Friday. They are: Jerome F. Ridenour, Emmitsburg; George R. Gue, Mount Airy; Alan L. Shafer, Middletown; Charles W. Whiten Jr., Frederick; Jerry W. Randolph, Ijamsville; and David R. Fogle, Thurmont. At the same time, a group of registrants were forwarded, via chartered bust, to Fort Holabird for their pre-induction examinations.
20 Years Ago
June 17, 2002
Transit officials wish more people would follow Lisa Fender’s example. If that were the case, the number of riders on MARC trains between Frederick and Washington would really take off. Ms. Fender, of Frederick, rides the train to get to her job in Gaithersburg and has persuaded her work supervisor, a Thurmont resident, to join her.
Father’s Day came a little early this year for retired Lt. Robert Yinger, a former commander of the Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police. During the events that followed the decommissioning ceremony of the local barrack on the Golden Mile, Lt. Yinger received a gift from his son, Lt. Scott Yinger, the current Frederick barrack commander — a commemorative license tag marking his 25 years in service and a shadow box displaying the badges of rank and the medal of valor Lt. Yinger received while a state trooper.
WYE MILLS, Md. — For more than a week now, a steady stream of reverent onlookers have come to pay their last respects to the fallen Wye Oak. They come from all over and at all hours of the day, according to the park rangers who have stood guard nonstop since the 460-year-old tree came tumbling down June 6 in a vicious thunderstorm. What’s left is an impressive stump — a hollowed-out ring with a 32-foot circumference and one edge still jutting about 10 feet into the air. Once the largest white oak in the country, the Wye Oak attracted about 50,000 visitors a year.
