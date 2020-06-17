100 Years Ago
June 17, 1920
Hankow, China, June 14 (Delayed) — Rev. W.A. Relmert, American missionary of the Reformed church at Yo Chow, Hunan province, was shot and killed when forces under Gen. Chang Chin Yao, governor of Hunan province, attacked the mission, according to information reaching the American consulate here. Among the group of men and women of the Reformed church stationed at Yo Chow, which is one of the centers of the denomination’s missionary endeavors in China, is Miss Marion Firor, daughter of Rev. M.L. Firor of Burkittsville, Md. Miss Firor is a graduate of Hood College and has been in the mission field for about two years.
The new Maryland Conservation Commission has inspected the state hatcheries at Lewistown. The official tour was made on Tuesday afternoon. The trip to Frederick was unannounced. The work of the state hatcheries in Frederick county has been successful. More than three million fish have been put into the streams of the county, which is exclusive of those sent to other counties. Proof these fish have survived given each day. The fishermen’s refrain is, “There never was so many young fish in the rivers and creeks.”
50 Years Ago
June 17, 1970
The Brunswick Public Library is currently conducting a fundraising drive to cover expenses for renovating and equipping a second room of the former West End School, now the Masonic Temple, in order to accommodate more people of the community., more books, and for other resources. At least $40,000 is needed for completion of the library facility, which will be a memorial to the late Dr. J.G.F. Smith, who, until his recent death, was dean of Brunswick physicians, having served the people of Brunswick for more than 50 years.
The golden jewel of Elks Lodge No. 382 on West All Saints Street was stolen Monday night by a thief who ransacked the lodge but apparently only took the Elks ceremonial collar. Pfc. William Hurt said the thief entered by prying open the side door. The lodge was ransacked with several liquor cabinets forced open. The lodge files were also searched. The Elks jewel was described as gold in color with an elk’s head cast on the front. It was valued at $50.
20 Years Ago
June 17, 2000
Robin Johnson was doing laundry when the storm reached Jefferson on Thursday afternoon. “When the rain started hitting the windows from a horizontal direction that’s when I grabbed the kids and we went to the center of the house,” she said. Mrs. Johnson, 10-year-old Billy and 12-year-old Amanda got through the storm without a scratch. But their property at 3442 Pecan Court was battered. The $35,000 slate roof must be replaced, and the brick summer kitchen near the house was leveled. “It looked like a war zone,” Mrs. Johnson said. “Every tree in the surrounding area was down. It was complete devastation.”
The City of Frederick took the first step this week on the long road to extending its borders with the introduction of a petition to annex about 180 acres northeast of the city. The property, owned by Riverside Industrial Properties LLC and located north of Gas House Pike adjacent to the corporation’s two industrial parks in northeast Frederick, must still clear numerous hurdles before joining the city.
