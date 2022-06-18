100 Years Ago
June 18, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 18, 2002
Skeletal remains found Monday in the Frederick watershed were believed to be human, but a forensic anthropologist was being called in to determine whether the bones were those of a human or an animal, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. A hiker walking his dogs about 6:30 p.m. found the skeleton in the area of Fishing Creek and Hamburg roads, Cpl. Dennis Shoemaker said. “We believe it to be human remains,” Cpl. Shoemaker said. “It appears to have been here for quite some time.
A $500,000 upgrade to the Weinberg Center’s stage will close the theater for the summer, displacing some community theater companies and festivals but setting the stage for large-scale musicals and plays in the fall. “We will be able to accommodate more Broadway-type musicals with lots of moving scenery and high production values,” said Steward Seal, director of the Weinberg Center for the Arts. The improvement is part of a $1 million renovation.
A courthouse security deputy and a teen-age defendant were taken to the hospital Monday after a scuffle broke out in a courtroom because the Brunswick boy didn’t want to go to a juvenile jail.
For four years, Cpl. Sam Billotti IV went to law school at night preparing for the new career he’ll launch after he retires from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. In May, Cpl. Billotti, 39, received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Next month, the deputy will take the bar exam.
