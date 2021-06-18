100 Years Ago
June 18, 1921
A heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, last night broke a drought that was seriously affecting vegetation and farm crops. The storm was general in every section of the county except in the vicinity of Emmitsburg, where very little rain fell. At Middletown, hail fell for about 15 minutes, and in this city and throughout the county, a number of telephones were put out of commission by the lightning.
Brunswick will celebrate the national holiday, July 4 and 5, with a monster parade and amusements and interesting exercises at the city park. It will be in the nature of a get-together homecoming affair for the people of that town and vicinity. Plans are being made for a celebration on a large scale, and many out-of-town people are expected. The second day, there will be an old-fashioned basket picnic. All have been invited to bring a lunch basket with them and eat dinner and supper in the park under the cool shade trees.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1971
All Frederick County employees will receive an 8 percent pay increase beginning July 1, according to the final fiscal 1972 budget figures released this morning.
Two rather imperfect counterfeit 20-dollar bills have been found circulating in the Frederick area, city detectives said this morning. The U.S. secret service verified that the bills were counterfeit. The counterfeit bills are reproduced on very poor quality paper; the engraving of the White House is very poor and blurred as are the reproductions of the seals and Jefferson’s face and background.
20 Years Ago
June 18, 2001
The annual Eastern Tandem Relay sponsored by the Tandem Club of America took place in Frederick County on Saturday. About 400 tandem bicycle riders participated in three different scenic rides in the county.
Frederick City Alderman Donna Kuzemchak will formally announce her reelection bid today, ending speculation she will run for mayor against incumbent Jim Grimes.
Gaining in popularity across the country, the game of paintball attracts players young and old alike. Some Frederick County players said recently the game isn’t just a game but a way to release their aggression and have some fun, both of which they did while taking second place in a national amateur paintball tournament held outside Pittsburgh in late May. “It’s a sport, I guess. You know, basically, it’s like any other sport,” said Michael Eanes, 22, of Brunswick. He and five other players, who call their team “Overkill,” took second place after being defeated by a team from Boca Raton, Fla., at the “Spyder Cup 2001” held in Cranberry Township, Pa.
