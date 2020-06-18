100 Years Ago
June 18, 1920
The annual inspection of the water works by the mayor and city officials was made yesterday. Both receivers were visited and the watersheds carefully looked over. The party intended to visit and inspect the apple and peach orchards some distance beyond the receivers belonging to the city, but rain interfered. The party first visited the Tuscarora receiver and found everything in good condition. The officials then went to the receiver on Fishing Creek and made a similar inspection.
The most peculiar, if not the most violent and damaging storm in the history of this city swept in a stretch of more than ten miles wide and completely destroyed orchards and causing material damage to telephone lines, houses, barns and other buildings. A portion of the roof of the old Colt and Dixon Cannery was torn away, the roof of the water tower on top of the Union Knitting Mills is gone, one of the stacks of the Ox Fibre Brush Company was snapped off, trees are torn down all over town, and practically every tree in Court House Park has been topped. The vortex of the hurricane was at Pearl, just east city and along the Baltimore pike. The trees in the fair grounds were hard hit.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1970
Interest was expressed, by seven property owners, in a sewer system to serve in Bennett Creek drainage area at a Metropolitan Commission hearing Wednesday afternoon. The proposed system would serve the area bounded by Route 355 and I-70S near Urbana, Thurston Road, Peter Road and Dixon Road, an approximate 30 square miles. The purpose of the hearing was to determine interest of property owners in financing a feasibility study.
Pfc. Franklin J. Krantz Jr. died in Vietnam June 13 from wounds received in action June 4. He was a member of Company A, 1st Batallion, 5th Infantry and had begun a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam last December. Jay, as he was known to friends, enlisted in the Army in July 1969 and completed his basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C. He received advanced training at Fort Polk, La. He was graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 1969.
20 Years Ago
June 18, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
