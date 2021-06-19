SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
June 19, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1971
Stanley Y. Bennett and Byron W. Thompson, both of Frederick, were announced Friday as Governor Marvin Mandel’s appointees to the judgeships of the district court in Frederick County. Both Bennett and Thompson are Democrats and are serving as trial magistrates in Frederick City.
Rear Admiral Allen George Quynn, U.S. N. Ret., husband of Mrs. Rachel Motter Quynn, died Thursday evening at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He graduated from the Boys’ High School in 1911. After graduating, he entered the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, where he graduated in 1915. His service career in the Navy extended from June 1915 to June 1949. He held all ranks on the active list up to and including Commodore and retired with the rank of Rear Admiral.
20 Years Ago
June 19, 2001
The City of Frederick took home $91,000 to acquire new parkland when the county’s municipalities divvied up the $607,670 made available this year through Project Open Space. The rest of the funds available for parkland acquisitions went to Middletown and Brunswick. Middletown got $135,000 to expand Hawbottom Nature Park, and Brunswick got $77,835 to purchase property for a recreation center.
A motorcyclist tried to outrun a police officer on a bike Monday night and failed, crashing into the backyard of a downtown Frederick home and breaking his leg, police said. The motorcyclist was spotted riding a 1991 Kawaski motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” down Madison Street toward South Market Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Richard Hetherington of the Frederick Police Department. Officer Rob Brown, who was on bike patrol, spotted the motorcyclist and tried to pull him over. The driver turned onto Carrollton Drive and lost control of the motorcycle.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
June 20, 1921
Meteoric showers, the result of the appearance in the skies of the Pons-Winnecke comet, are expected to be out sometime between Tuesday night and June 30. They will likely appear in the county part of the night and will be interesting to watch through a telescope.
Mrs. E.H. Willard, wife of Dr. Willard, of Mount Airy, was slightly injured several days ago when the Hupmobile sedan in which she was riding to this city was struck by the Marmon touring car of Samuel Lease of Hagerstown about three miles west of New Market. Mrs. Willard was alone in the car at the time. Although slightly damaged, Lease had his machine repaired at the New Market Garage and proceeded to Baltimore. The Hupmobile was badly damaged.
The body of Corp. Benjamin Franklin Eyler, late of Company A, who died in France in the World War, was reinterred at Mount Olivet Cemetery yesterday afternoon with military honors. The pallbearers were Guy Cockrell, Alonzo Wachter, Frank Keefer, A.F. Kig,Roy Clem, Burton Cannon, L. Victor Kreh and David Kline. All of these were members of Company A and comrades of the deceased in France.
50 Years Ago
June 20, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 20, 2001
No. 8 on the scorecard could be No. 1 in the hearts of Maryland Republicans. With the surprise announcement Tuesday that Oriole legend Cal Ripken Jr. is retiring, some members of the GOP are hoping the party drafts the baseball superstar to run for governor in the 2002 election.
David “Doc” Rowe was 22 years old and a fresh-faced college grad when he was hired to teach biology at West Frederick Middle School. School administrators assigned him to Room 202. And he stayed, and stayed, and stayed. Mr. Rowe — nicknamed “Doc” or “Doctor” because of the white lab coat he wore in class — taught in the same school, the same room for 30 years. When school opens in August, it will be the first year since 1971 that Mr. Rowe won’t be walking into Room 222. Mr. Rowe has retired.
