100 Years Ago
June 19, 1920
From nearly every farm in the eastern section of the county comes reports of the queer antics of the high winds on Thursday. Spring houses were lifted off their foundations and carried across fields in much the same manner a professional card dealer would “shoot” a deck of cards across a table. At Mt. Olivet Cemetery several old tombstones were blown over and broken by the force of the storm. About a half dozen large trees were uprooted and felled by the high wind. The apple orchard of the Mountain City Orchard Company, J. Travers Thomas , manager, was hard hit. While it is impossible to say as yet how many trees were blown down or broken off, the number will reach fully 100.
Near on to a thousand letters “die” in the Frederick post office each year. They eventually find their way to Washington, D.C., to the Division of Dead Letters, and some times, after being opened and examined, if containing valuables are returned to the sender.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1970
The Department of the Army is moving to transfer 1,380 civilian personnel and 200 military from Fort Detrick to the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, Sen. Joseph D. Tydings said Thursday Responding to the information, Tydings has introduced an amendment to the Military Procurement Bill to prevent the transfer of any personnel, operation or equipment from Fort Detrick to any other government facility in the nation.
A presentation of the proposed General Plan for Frederick County, as it pertains to the Walkersville area, was given last night at Walkersville High School by Lawrence Nelson, associate planner for the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Board. Nelson explained that the plan, originally adopted in 1959, outlines the goals, objectives, policies, concepts and development patterns recommended as the framework for future county development.
20 Years Ago
June 19, 2000
The bridge on Md. 355 crosses CSX railroad tracks that parallel the Monocacy River. About 100 yards south of this bridge is the historic span that crosses the river. At 69 years old, the 146-foot bridge looks like 146 miles of bad road. Cracks criss-cross some of the concrete. In some places, the concrete is peeling off, or “spelling.” “It’s still doing its job,” said inspector Bruce Jenkins, working for the state after years of working in construction. The team is one of seven in Maryland inspecting 2,500 bridges longer than 20 feet, and 3,600 more that are shorter.
The Historical Society of Frederick County celebrated the reopening of the Marshall Etchison Bookstore with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 9. The store recently underwent renovations that included structural stabilization, roof repairs, electrical service upgrades and installation of heating and air conditioning and installation of a track lighting system.
