100 Years Ago
June 19, 1922
India is at present passing through a period of transition, according to the Rev. Leslie Lease, former Fredericktonian and missionary to that land for the past six and one-half years at present home on a year’s furlough.
Ms. Isabel Jones, who resides on Madison street, and who celebrated the passing of her 79th milestone on June 10, has passed through many and varied experiences during the course of her life. When she was 16, her family moved from Baltimore to Mount Airy. About that time, the Civil War broke out. She recalled with a great deal of pleasure that on one occasion her mother entertained Gen. George B. McClellan, commander of the Union forces, and a great many officers. She and her brother were sent to the Ridgeville store where, while there, word came that the Confederate soldiers were coming and many of the Union soldiers were there looking for the enemy. She said that on another occasion, when the Rebel army invaded Mount Airy, the railroad tracks were torn up, and although a great deal of damage was done, the Confederates as a whole acted in a gentlemanly manner and molested no one.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1972
A “Mod Squad” of sorts began in Frederick Monday morning with the formation of a Police Cadet program by the City Police Department. The cadets are local teenagers who will be paid to assist the police in their proclaimed goal of opening lines of communication between the men in blue and the youth of the city. Relations between police and youth have been somewhat strained in recent months. Police hope that youth will better understand the role of the police in the community, and that hostilities can be minimized.
Your telephone jingles at 2 a.m. and you, a volunteer driver, must roll out of the comfort of a warm bed, dress, and take the ambulance to the scene of “who knows what?” This has been going on for 25 years in Emmitsburg, and countless lives have been saved by the spontaneous action of a few of the volunteers of the Emmitsburg Memorial Post 6658 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. One driver remembers taking a patient in the first ambulance, a Cadillac, to City Hospital in East Baltimore about midnight. After the Cadillac fell into oblivion, two Ford ambulances were purchased. The most recent ambulance made by the Swab Wagon Co., at a cost of $15,000, was put into service only on June 6.
20 Years Ago
June 19, 2002
Skeletal remains of a man found Monday in a shallow grave in the Frederick watershed might be a missing Carroll County psychologist believed to have been killed by a Frederick County resident. Police investigators who scoured the scene Tuesday could not rule out that the remains belonged to Dr. Rodney Cocking, a 59-year-old New Windsor man missing since Feb. 23.
Union organizers met with Frederick city employees Tuesday to drum up support for collective bargaining legislation that would enable workers to choose union representation. Gino Renne, president of Municipal & County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO) Local 1994, told the workers that tough budget negotiations, as witnessed this year, could one day put in jeopardy their job, wage and benefits security.
