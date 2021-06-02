100 Years Ago
June 2, 1921
Failure of autoists to give right of way to other cars caused most of the several motor accidents in the state during May, according to records kept by John Mackall, chairman of the state Roads Commission. During May, five persons were killed in automobile accidents on the roads in counties of Maryland, citing road hogs as the cause for the bulk of auto crashes.
Ralph F. Bowers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Grayson E. Bowers, Harmony Grove, was voted the most popular senior at Johns Hopkins University after a vote of the entire student body had been taken. His name will appear on a bronze tablet, which will be unveiled on Senior Class Day, June 20. The tablet is a gift of the Sigma Chi Beta fraternity, and the name of the most popular senior will be added from year to year.
The month of May just passed into history, breaking all records for the amount of rainfall during the time that the local weather sharp has been keeping the antics of weather. The precipitation for the month totaled 6.96 inches. This nearly equals the amount of rain that fell during all of the months of February, March and April of this year.
50 Years Ago
June 2, 1971
Several area residents raised objections at a public hearing Tuesday to a new definition of a subdivision that county planners say must be adopted by the county commissioners in order to make local ordinances conform with a newly-enacted state zoning law. The revised Article 66B, the state zoning law, requires counties to adopt the new definition. The change would prohibit the current practice of allowing a farmer to deed part of his property to members of the immediate family without coming under subdivision regulations.
Mount Saint Mary’s College, an all-male institution since its founding 163 years ago, will go coed on a nonresident basis next September, and on a resident basis in September 1972. The announcement follows by two months the announcement that neighboring St. Joseph’s College for women is to close in June 1973.
20 Years Ago
June 2, 2001
W. Milnor Roberts was appointed administrative judge Friday for the District Court bench serving Frederick and Washington counties. Judge Roberts, 55, replaces Judge Frederick J. Bower, who will remain an active judge on the District Court bench, according to District Court Chief Judge Martha F. Rasin.
When Kenneth Frushour was principal at Wolfsville Elementary School in the ‘60s and ‘70s, he sometimes traveled to the school at 4 a.m. just to make sure the furnace was working. Now, the school’s furnace can be operated by remote control, all the way from Sharpsburg, where the school’s head maintenance mechanic lives, Mr. Frushour said at a Friday ceremony dedicating the school’s new addition and renovation.
A $3.1 million expansion is in the works for historic All Saints Episcopal Church in downtown Frederick. Groundbreaking will take place on June 3. The 20,000-square-foot project at 108 W. Church St. is the first major construction in more than 150 years. There has been some remodeling but nothing compared to the current plan, said Hunt Hendrickson, senior warden of the parish.
