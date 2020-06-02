100 Years Ago
June 2, 1920
An outing on the lawn of the institution is being planned for the inmates of Montevue Hospital. The W.C.T.U. of Frederick will have charge and the outing is being held under the Flower and Mission Work department.
Frederick automobile owners are much interested in the new law, effective Tuesday, which regulates the registration of all machines. The measure was enacted as a safeguard to the owner to prevent theft, to stop the sale of stolen cars and to make detection of auto jacks easier. Owners of automobiles would do well to comply with the new law. It requires owners of motor cars to register title with the commissioner. Failure to do this makes the owner liable to a fine of from $5 to $1,000.
With the water clear for the opening for the first time in many years, the annual bass fishing season in Frederick county made its debut yesterday. Both Monocacy and Potomac rivers were reported in excellent condition, the water being clear, but the Potomac slightly “flush.” For weeks, anglers in Frederick have been making preparations to try their luck and “wet a line” on the opening day.
50 Years Ago
June 2, 1970
A petition was filed Monday in Circuit Court asking for a reversal of a Maryland Public Service Commission’s approval for a 500kv power line to be constructed south of Urbana connecting the Doubs substation and the Conastone substation. The three-page petition was filed in behalf of the Frederick County Interveners by their attorney, Herbert D. Morrison, and seeks to set aside the April 29 ruling by the Public Service Commission.
At the regular monthly meeting of the Emmitsburg Town Council last night the concensus of the mayor and all commissioners was to make every possible effort to assist the teenagers of Emmitsburg in finding a suitable location for a teen center.
Rick Dawson fanned 16 batters on the way to a one-hit shutout as Brunswick downed Catoctin 3-0 for the County B-C crown Monday at the Thomas Johnson diamond. The win advances Brunswick into District play. The Railroaders will meet Williamsport this Wednesday in Washington County at Municipal Stadium.
20 Years Ago
June 2, 2000
Mayor Jim Grimes halted Thursday night’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen when the public comment portion on racial issues became too hot to handle. Several residents concerned about racism in the administration and police department approached the podium during the meeting to make personal attacks on city officials, calling for the firing of Frederick City Police Chief Ray Raffensberger and the resignation of the mayor. Mayor Grimes abruptly adjourned the meeting after a 20-minuted yelling match between the aldermen, Chief Raffensberger, residents Willie and Dan Mahone, and local NAACP president Charlene Edmonds.
Having two police agencies housed inside the new Frederick County Law Enforcement Complex will do more than give local crime fighters new digs. It will help them fight crime, too. With Maryland State Police troopers working side by side with Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies, they’ll share more information about investigations. “And the case closure rate will go up as a result of sharing that information,” Sheriff Jim Hagy said Thursday.
