100 Years Ago
June 2, 1922
Frederick’s recently organized club, The Lions International, has made formal application for its charter and is preparing for immediate activities along varied lines. A permanent organization was elected yesterday at the second weekly luncheon at Wayside Inn.
County Commissioner Warren E. Dudderer offered a suggestion yesterday to help along the fund for the memorial to be erected to the memory of the county service men and women. He said he thought a game of baseball between teams made up of officials of the Courthouse and the local attorneys would attract a big crowd, the receipts from which would at least give the fund a lift. He stated that while it has been some time since he has played baseball, he was not averse to going on the field for such a worthy purpose as the memorial fund.
Gapland, the deserted home of George Alfred Townsend, famous war correspondent, newspaper man and author, will be turned into a summer resort and mecca for tourists by its new owner, James R. Reed, of Gapland. Mr. Reed came into possession of the property when a deed was filed at the Hagerstown courthouse. The purchase was made for $3,500 from Mrs. Genevieve Boneventure, of New York, a daughter of Mr. Townsend. Gapland is a favorite spot for tourists and newspaper men, with this being the location of the only war correspondents memorial in the world. He built the memorial in 1894. Mr. Reed announced that visitors will still be welcome to inspect the buildings as long as they don’t pick up souvenirs or carve their initials over the doorways.
50 Years Ago
June 2, 1972
All post offices in Frederick County, with city delivery routes, will have their carriers using vehicles to deliver the mail within the next few weeks, according to Postmaster John E. Young of Frederick. The carriers at the Frederick Post Office will be using one-quarter-ton, six-cylinder Jeep vehicles. This will eliminate the need for separate Parcel Post trucks, since one carrier only will serve each area of Frederick City.
The North Frederick Elementary Folk Song Ensemble, composed of fifth and sixth graders and in its first year under the direction of Mrs. Rondel LeGore, will perform during the seventh annual Art in the Park on Saturday.
In a small isolated science laboratory in the rear of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, there currently is a population boom. Biology teacher Paul J. Hummer, along with six of his biology students are watching with great excitement as the colony of microorganisms, some only one cell in size, increase in size. Hummer and his six student aides are maintaining a life science culture center they hope will help explain the physical and biological problems facing a living organism as it grows and reproduces. For his role in developing the center, Hummer was awarded the $1,000 first prize in the Science Teacher Achievement Recognition (Star) Contest, April 8, in New York City. The contest was sponsored by the American Gas Association.
20 Years Ago
June 2, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.