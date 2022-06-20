100 Years Ago
June 20, 1922
Although two or three weeks have passed since the heavy rainstorms that played havoc in the region just northwest of Frederick, the wreck caused by the storms has not yet been cleared, and the damage has not been repaired. County roads are still just long streaks of rocks and stones, and the brides over the various streams washed away by the storm have not as yet been replaced by new structures. “We have to go clear ‘round Robin Hood’s barn and come in at the gate, so to speak,” said a farmer from the vicinity of Rocky Springs. “The bridge over the creek between my place and Rocky Springs was washed away. So is the bridge over Little Tuscarora creek, near Indian Springs station. ... Now when we want to drive to Frederick, we have to go all the way round by Yellow Springs, drive in over the Hamburg pike. And Yellow Springs is as far away from us as Frederick.”
Caught between two freight cars at Hanover, Pa., yesterday morning, Adam Kretzler, formerly of Frederick, a freight conductor on the Pennsylvania Railway, sustained injuries of so serious a nature that he died before he could be removed to the hospital at York, Pa. The deceased was well known here, having resided in this city up until five years ago. He was an active member of a number of fraternal organizations including Mountain City Lodge, Knights of Pythias, Chippewa Tribe, Improved Order of Red Men and Francis Scott Key Council, United Order of American Men.President M.J. (Mike) Thompson, of the Frederick County League, is experiencing little difficulty in finding a town to take the place of Unionville, which has fallen by the wayside. His difficulty is in deciding which of two teams he will accept. The two applicants for the berth left vacant by Unionville’s withdrawal are Myersville and Jefferson.
The ship Maud has sailed out of Seattle harbor with the Polar expedition, commanded by Captain Roald Amundsen aboard. Amundsen expects to be gone several years and hopes to reach the North Pole with the aid of modern airplanes.
50 Years Ago
June 20, 1972
Officials at the Frederick Civil Air Patrol rescue headquarters reported no new developments in the search for a missing plane that may have been downed in the county. The plain plane, a small single-engine craft piloted by R.B. Von Nordeck of Fort Meade, was reported missing Sunday night between Martinsburg, W.Va., and Fort Meade on a flight from Detroit. About 30 CAP officers and teenage cadets began reporting to the rescue headquarters at the Frederick Airport at 9 a.m. Monday, and their ranks swelled to 70 by yesterday evening.
Dr. Harold N. Glassman is retiring at the end of this month as acting scientific director, U.S. Army Biological Defense Research Laboratory, Fort Detrick, after nearly 30 years at the military installation. When Glassman came to then Camp Detrick early in 1944, the installation was in the midst of intensive activity, with new buildings erected and soon over-running the grounds of what had been the local airfield. “At the time, there was concern in both scientific and military circles about how biological warfare might be used,” said Glassman. To answer the two basic questions of how feasible biological warfare would be, and what means can be used to defend against it, large numbers of scientific personnel came to Camp Detrick.
20 Years Ago
June 20, 2002
The skeletal remains found Monday in a shallow grave in the Frederick watershed are those of Dr. Rodney Cocking, a Carroll County psychologist missing since Feb. 23, the Office of the State Medical Examiner announced Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. Two weeks ago, on June 5, state police charged Randall H. Gerlach, of Mount Airy, with the murder of Dr. Cocking, a well-known psychologist who lived in New Windsor and worked for the National Science Foundation in Arlington, Va.The number of candidates for the Frederick County Commissioners and the county board of education is far below the totals in other recent elections. Some observers expect a crush of filings before the July 1 deadline. But others blame the small crop of commissioner hopefuls on the demands of the job and the amount of pay. The state recently rejected a $23,000 annual raise sought for each commissioner, keeping it a $30,000-per-year job.
