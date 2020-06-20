100 Years Ago
June 20, 1920
This date is a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years
June 20, 1970
As many as 1,085 civilian employees at Fort Detrick will be involved in cutbacks and transfers as a result of President Nixon’s decision to eliminate offensive biological warfare research, according to a statement released Friday by the Department of Defense. Approximately 510 of 1,595 civilian employes will remain at Fort Detrick regardless of what decision is made for future use of the post. The Army “expects to move about 190 of the 650 military personnel now stationed at the Fort.”
“We are, and have been for many years, fulfilling our obligation to the youth of Frederick by providing summer jobs,” Mayor E. Paul Magaha said Friday. Magaha took issue with an editorial suggestion in the News-Post that the city and county co-operate to provide summer jobs for young people.
20 Years Ago
June 20, 2000
With a building project at Frederick Memorial Hospital growing from $30 million to $50 million. FMH’s Development Council has doubled its fundraising goal from $10 to $20 million. FMH plans to renovate and expand the emergency department, enlarge, consolidate and completely renovate existing operating rooms to accommodate the latest medical and surgical technology, build a new BirthPlace and special care nursery, and create an all-private room hospital for inpatients.
Jim Witmer of Yellow Springs hadn’t seen his brother Bill in a year-and-a-half. Now living in Cape Cod, Mass., and busy with his career as an airplane mechanic. Bill just doesn’t have the time to come down and visit. When Bill finally did decide to visit his brother, it took him three months to get here. That’s because he’s walking the Appalachian Trail. He started in Georgia on March 14 and finally reached Harpers Ferry — the closest stop to Yellow Springs along the trail — on Monday. And he’s doing it for charity, Habitat for Humanity.
