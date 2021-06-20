100 Years Ago
June 20, 1921
Meteoric showers, the result of the appearance in the skies of the Pons-Winnecke comet are expected to be out sometime between Tuesday night and June 30. They will likely appear in the in the county part of the night and will be interesting to watch through a telescope.
Mrs. E.H. Willard, wife of Dr. Willard, of Mt. Airy, was slightly injured several days ago when the Hupmobile sedan in which she was riding to this city was struck by the Marmon touring car of Samuel Lease of Hagerstown about three miles west of New Market. Mrs. Willard was alone in the car at the time. Although slightly damaged, Lease had his machine repaired at the New Market Garage and proceeded to Baltimore. The Hupmobile was badly damaged.
The body of Corp. Benjamin Franklin Eyler, late of Company A, who died in France in the World War, was reinterred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery yesterday afternoon with military honors. The pallbearers were Guy Cockrell, Alonzo Wachter, Frank Keefer, A.F. Kig,Roy Clem, Burton Cannon, L. Victor Kreh and David Kline. All of these were members of Company A and comrades of the deceased in France.
50 Years Ago
June 20, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 20, 2001
No. 8 on the scorecard could be No. 1 in the hearts of Maryland Republicans. With the surprise announcement Tuesday that Oriole legend Cal Ripken Jr. is retiring, some members of the GOP are hoping the party drafts the baseball superstar to run for governor in the 2002 election.
David "Doc" Rowe was 22 years old and a fresh-faced college grad when he was hired to teach biology at West Frederick Middle School. School administrators assigned him to Room 202. And he stayed, and stayed, and stayed. Mr. Rowe — nicknamed "Doc" or "Doctor" because of the white lab coat he wore in class — taught in the same school, the same room for 30 years. When school open in August, it will be the first year since 1971 that Mr. Rowe won't be walking into Room 222. Mr. Rowe has retired.
