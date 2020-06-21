100 Years Ago
June 21, 1920
Frank Faher and a companion riding a motorcycle and another companion in a sidecar attached, of Baltimore, went over an embankment about 60 feet and nearly landed in the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal a short distance on this side of Harpers Ferry yesterday morning. Faher sustained a broken leg and was badly cut and bruised about the arms and body.
A perfect rainbow around the sun attracted considerable attention here this morning. This is a spectacle that is not often seen and many people showed much surprise at the remarkable freak of nature. According to the local weather sharp, it is an indication that it will begin to warm in a day or two.
A cow on the farm of T.M. Darkis, near Frederick, was shocked by lightning during Wednesday’s storm. It was standing by a wire fence in the field and received a shock when lightning struck the fence.
50 Years Ago
June 21, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 21, 2000
A dispute between a golf course developer and a neighboring farmer has spilled over into a claim that the State Highway Administration might be less than impartial in its dealings with landowners. For months, Lisa Gaver’s family and Whiskey Creek Golf Course have been unable to negotiate a price for the portion of her land the course needs to widen Md. 80 at the Whiskey Creek entrance.
The City of Frederick pocketed an unexpected $100,000 Tuesday when the county’s municipalities divvied up the state’s Project Open Space money, winning the funds to buy new parkland to replace Chapel Park.
