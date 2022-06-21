100 Years Ago
June 21, 1922
With the decision of the government to gather all the nation’s liquor supply into a few bonded warehouses, Maryland will shortly become one of the liquor centers of the country. Great depots will be established here, as well as in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, for concentration of liquor. As yet, no steps have been taken by Collector of Internal Revenue Gallen L. Tait for the establishment of the Baltimore depots.
A large copper snake, 5 feet, 9 inches in length, was killed yesterday afternoon under the porch in front of the residence of Harvey Fox, East Sixth street. It is believed that the reptile came from a field in the neighborhood. The snake was first seen by a young son of Mr. Fox, who pointed it out to an Italian ice cream vendor, passing at the time. The latter, upon seeing the size of the reptile, procured a shotgun and in short order dispatched his snakeship. The reptile is one of the largest that has ever been killed within the corporate limits.
The newly-constructed St. Anthony’s-Motter Station road, a two and one half mile of concrete thoroughfare, running off the Emmitsburg state road at St. Anthony’s and running to Motter’s Station, will be thrown open for travel on June 28. Work on straightening two curves on the Emmitsburg state road, near Lewistown, one of them being the famous “Death Curve,” has been completed. Neither of these curves ought to bother automobile traffic hereafter, according to District Engineer W.F. Childs.
50 Years Ago
June 21, 1972
Vandals broke 33 windows at the Brunswick Elementary School last weekend, and 15 more last night, Frederick County school officials reported today. Damage is estimated at $700. All windows broken were on the back of the building where the damage could not be observed easily. Some of the windows broken last night were newly installed replacements for those broken Saturday night, said administrative assistant to the superintendent Meade Felton. It is believed the vandals struck both times in the late afternoon or early evening about the time school janitor Ivan Nazelrod left for dinner.
Frederick Civil Air Patrol teams continue to search today for the missing plane piloted by R.B. Von Nordeck of Fort Meade which may have been downed in the county. The inclement weather has canceled flights for the day but ground teams continue to search along the mountain ridges.
20 Years Ago
June 21, 2002
A former Brunswick area teenager pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder for a shooting spree last year that left two dead at a suburban San Diego high school. Charles “Andy” Williams, 16, entered the plea during what had been scheduled as a readiness hearing. Prosecutors said they still hoped to put William away for life, though they did dismiss assault charges. Williams was a 15-year-old freshman at the time of the shooting. He had just moved to Santee and had been in school for only a few months. Defense attorneys said he was the victim of frequent bullying by others at the school.
Malcolm Lambert’s life, these past few weeks, has revolved around a little boy he’s never met. Since April 25, the 70-year-old San Diego man has been one of scores of volunteers helping to look for Jahi Turner, a 2-year-old with ties to Frederick, who disappeared from a park in the southern California city. So when Jahi’s grandmother Penny Thompson of Frederick, went to San Diego to launch her own search, Mr. Lambert was one of the volunteers who worked alongside her every day.
