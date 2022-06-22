100 Years Ago
June 22, 1922
The first regular meeting of the new mayor and aldermen was held last night at which routine business was transacted and some new business taken up. Mayor Culler announced the reappointments of Dr. E.L. Bowlus as city bacteriologist, and the appointment of Roy Hiltner as a city policeman. Water rent collector Clifford E. Doll, reappointed, city electric lineman George Wallace, reappointed, and Charles Riddlemoser, the new janitor at City Hall, were sworn in by Mayor Culler.
Mrs. Leonard Notnagle, this city, fell from a merry-go-round platform at Braddock Heights yesterday and was rendered unconscious. She sustained severe bruises about the head and face.The application of the Jefferson baseball club for the berth in the Frederick County League made vacant by Unionville’s dropping out, has been accepted, President M.J. (Mike) Thompson announced last night. He paid a visit to Jefferson yesterday evening, looked over the ballfield and had a talk with William C. Doty, manager of the club. He found the town and vicinity very enthusiastic about baseball and that the team had the support of the business men of the town.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1972
The more than 10 inches of rainfall dumped on Frederick County by Hurricane Agnes has prompted what may well be the worst flood here since the flood in March of ’36. That flood eventually realized damages of more than $1.2 million in the county in repair costs to bridges, an additional $265,000 in road repairs and more than $1 million in business loss to local business interests. On March 19, 1936, the Potomac River bridges at Point of Rocks, Hancock, Harpers Ferry and Shepherdstown were washed out, and the B&O Railroad yards at Brunswick were under 6 feet of floodwaters.
In Frederick County, more than 30 people were rescued by state police and fire and rescue companies. Many of the rescued were taken to Coblentz Hall at Hood College. The Monocacy River was expected to reach a crest of 30 feet by noon — double the normal. The Potomac River is expected to reach a 22-foot crest at 7 a.m. Friday. The normal is 17 feet. Many major and secondary roads were reported closed.
Four persons found marooned on a “sinking” Potomac River island near Sandy Hook were rescued early this morning in a cooperative effort by the Brunswick Ambulance Rescue Company and the Friendship Fire Company of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. The men had been fishing when the storm came up, and by the time they were rescued, David Hamilton, one of those rescued, said they had about two more feet, and the island would have been covered with water.
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2002
New legislative district boundaries from the Maryland Court of Appeals drew gleeful responses from area Republicans, who called the new lines a great improvement over the map offered by Gov. Parris Glendening. “The bottom line is the governor drew a blatantly partisan plan,” said Del. Joseph Getty, R-Carroll. Mr. Getty filed one of 14 lawsuits against the Glendening plan, claiming it violated the state constitution because too many senatorial districts crossed county lines.
An estimated 1,300 members of HOG, Harley Owners Group, cruised into Frederick and down Market Street on Friday evening as they began a three-day Maryland-Delaware State Hog Rally here. Many of the bikers put their kickstands down along Carroll Creek for a kickoff concert. It took the procession 15 minutes to go through downtown. The rally, which will include country cruises today, ends Sunday. The headquarters are at FSK Holiday Inn of Md. 85.
