100 Years Ago
June 22, 1921
Fire that broke out about 1 a.m. June 21 at Hampstead, Md., threatened for a time to destroy the town. The blaze destroyed the Keller Building, a large structure that includes a garage, a meat store, a music store and the adjoining residence of Samuel Keller. The Keller building was of frame construction, and the blaze was spectacular and terrifying to the residents of the town.
Boyd Faulkner Price, formerly of Brunswick, who has been an inmate in the Kernan Hospital for Crippled Children, under the supervision of the Maryland Children’s Aid Society, having lost both legs in a street car accident some time ago in Baltimore, has taken a position with the Samuel Kirk & Sons establishment, Baltimore, and will be given every opportunity to learn the trade of a silversmith. The announcement was made by Charles McC. Mathias, president of the local branch of the Aid Society.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1971
A search is underway to find a replacement for Thomas Johnson football coach Jack Molesworth, who resigned his post Thursday to become vice principal at the new Westminster High School.
Robert and Carol Bagley are young and personable Salvation Army Cadets. Both are completing their required 12 weeks of practical field service at Frederick’s Salvation Army headquarters on West Fifth Street “assisting,” Robert Bagley said, “Brigadier General and Mrs. Harriss in all Salvation Army Work with special emphasis on youth activities.” Salvation Army work is nothing new to Mr. and Mrs. Bagley. The couple’s parents were soldiers in the Army.
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2001
As news of Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes’ decision not to run for reelection circulated around the local political scene, most people were shocked. The announcement came in the midst of a 10-minute speech about recent controversies surrounding his administration.
Curtis L. Powell Jr. was on a mission. Although he’s been playing Ms. Pac-Man ever since its inception in 1981, he held a steady score of 379,840 for the past two weeks. Last Monday, at age 37, he scored 487,000. To his knowledge, Mr. Powell is the first person to rack up more than 400,000 points on Ms. Pac-Man. He can be seen most days at the Thurmont Bar and Grill, originally owned by his family. “I don’t want to brag, but one quarter keeps me playing for 40 to 45 minutes,” he said.
On Sunday, an independent film crew will be shooting scenes for its upcoming movie at Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys. At 1:05 p.m., while the production crew films “Sailor Come Home,” the Keys will be playing against the Kinston Indians. Except for previously selected extras, the scenes shot at the ballpark will mostly be of the stands and normal ballpark activities.
Bassin’ Notes by Jim Gilford: Frederick angler David Baker fell just short of winning the Wal-Mart Bass Fishing League tournament on the tidal Potomac earlier this month. He finished second in a field of 200 anglers competing in the BFL tour’s Northeast Division opener: His five-bass catch came to 15 pounds, 4 ounces to earn a payout of $3,000.
